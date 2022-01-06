SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Human remains found in burned vehicle at Beaver Creek Valley State Park

The Houston County Sheriff's Office said it has not been able to identify the remains and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police lights
stock photo
By Post Bulletin staff report
January 06, 2022 05:12 PM
CALEDONIA — Human remains were found in a burned vehicle Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Beaver Creek Valley State Park, the Houston County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Thursday.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office received a report at 7:23 a.m. of a burned vehicle with possible human remains in it at the state park.

Deputies on the scene confirmed human remains were in the vehicle, which was destroyed. The Sheriff's Office said it has not been able to positively identify the remains and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff's Office does not believe there is any ongoing safety threat to the public.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office and Southeastern Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office are working with the Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

