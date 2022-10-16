Hundreds celebrate breweries Saturday at Rochester on Tap at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER — Beer lovers and costume contest enthusiasts gathered by the hundreds at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday afternoon for Rochester on Tap.

The annual event brought in over 50 different breweries and 80-100 different types of beers, ciders and seltzers for more than 700 people to try. In addition to the strong beverages, a costume contest was also held at the event with a $500 cash reward for the first-place winner.

One participant who was there for the beer and the contest, Brad Wager, had one of the most eye-catching costumes at the event, appearing to be carried around in a cage by a man in an ape costume.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. Usually I go to a casino to win money for my costumes, but doing it with good beer is fun too,” said Wager.

Brad Wager, a costume contest enthusiast, shows off his costume of himself being carried in a cage by an ape at Rochester on Tap on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Theodore Tollefson

Not only is Rochester on Tap a great way for people to try new beers and see wacky costumes but it also provides the breweries involved a chance to network and introduce their beers, ciders and seltzers to new audiences.

Kasson-based Chaotic Good Brewing had not participated in Rochester on Tap in previous years. Owner Scott Stroh brought his brewery's goods to events similar to Rochester on Tap throughout 2022, but being at an event closer to home helps to spread the word of his taproom opening soon.

“There are some folks here that I just haven't met before. It's a great way to be able to network experiences. I was a teacher for 10 years before and so it's a way to get connected with people again after leaving the field,” said Stroh.

Stroh said connecting with other brewery owners at events like this is a big help after operating his brewery out of his backyard for three years. Stroh is moving his brewery into the former Ocean Mist Car Wash in Kasson.

He said he had a productive conversation with Tim Johnson, who owns Barrel Theory in downtown St. Paul, getting advice on growing Chaotic Good Brewing.

“Talking to a lot of brewers about what they're doing, how are things going, and asking questions about beers," Johnson said. "This gives us the opportunity to be able to have people try our beers when they are not going to drive an hour and 15 minutes. We do have our beer in Jack's Bottle Shop, and we use that as a vessel to market."

Several hundered people piled into the Mayo Civic Center to try roughly 100 different beers from 50 different breweries for Rochester on Tap on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

With Rochester on Tap being an event targeted for the beer enthusiasts. Stroh and Johnson only had a handful of beer goers at Saturday’s event that had not tried their beers before. Johnson estimated that somewhere between 10-15 people had not tried or heard of Barrel Theory while Stroh estimated 5% of people who approached him had not heard or tried Chaotic Good’s beers.

Both Stroh and Johnson said they were hopeful for a return to normal this winter with events like Rochester on Tap elsewhere as more people across the country attend events with the pandemic becoming less of a concern.

