Hunt for dragons and damsels at Chester Woods

CHESTER, Minn. — The damsels are only in distress for a few minutes. Then they’re released. Same with the dragons.

The annual Damsels & Dragons family insect exploration event returns this year to Chester Woods Park.

With creek and lake shores, Chester Woods Park in Olmsted County is a good place to catch dragonflies and damselflies.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced volunteers to cancel the event the last two years.

Master naturalist Joel Dunnette will host and guide the event.

Dunnette said the large insects make good learning experiences because they can be handled safely and are large enough to see their physical features.

The event is the first of the season for children to explore insects and the natural world. Dunnette is also hosting a bug hunt July 16 at Chester Woods.

If you go

What: Damsels & Dragons

When: 3 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Where: Chester Woods Park, Chester, Minnesota.

How much: free