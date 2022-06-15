SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hunt for dragons and damsels at Chester Woods

Damsels and Dragons gives kids an up close look at insects

Damsels and Dragons.jpg
A dragonfly caught in a net during a Damsels & Dragons event at Chester Woods.
Contributed / Brendan Lanpher
John Molseed
By John Molseed
June 15, 2022 04:10 PM
CHESTER, Minn. — The damsels are only in distress for a few minutes. Then they’re released. Same with the dragons.

The annual Damsels & Dragons family insect exploration event returns this year to Chester Woods Park.

With creek and lake shores, Chester Woods Park in Olmsted County is a good place to catch dragonflies and damselflies.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced volunteers to cancel the event the last two years.

Master naturalist Joel Dunnette will host and guide the event.

Dunnette said the large insects make good learning experiences because they can be handled safely and are large enough to see their physical features.

The event is the first of the season for children to explore insects and the natural world. Dunnette is also hosting a bug hunt July 16 at Chester Woods.

If you go

What: Damsels & Dragons

When: 3 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Where: Chester Woods Park, Chester, Minnesota.

How much: free

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
