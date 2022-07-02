Hy-Vee pulls potato salad varieties from shelves

ROCHESTER — Shoppers at Hy-Vee will be without potato salad this holiday weekend.

Hy-Vee pulled all sizes and varieties of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad because of a presumptive positive microbial result on the line the potatoes were processed on. The expiration dates of the impacted products are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

Though final test results aren’t expected for at least a week, Hy-Vee chose to pull the product out of an abundance of caution because of the holiday weekend. There have been no reports of illness or complaints about the withdrawn products as of Friday, July 1, 2022.

The withdrawal includes all Hy-Vee and Mealtime potato salads available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh locations.

The withdrawn products are:



Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad.

Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad.

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad.

Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad.

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad.

Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad.

Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad.

Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad.

Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad.

Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad.

Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.