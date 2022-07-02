SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hy-Vee pulls potato salad varieties from shelves

Families that shop at Hy-Vee could be without potato salad this holiday weekend.

Hy-Vee Employees.jpg
The Hy-Vee at Barlow Plaza in this file photo from March 18, 2020, in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist
By Staff reports
July 02, 2022 02:10 PM
ROCHESTER — Shoppers at Hy-Vee will be without potato salad this holiday weekend.

Hy-Vee pulled all sizes and varieties of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad because of a presumptive positive microbial result on the line the potatoes were processed on. The expiration dates of the impacted products are between July 31, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022.

Though final test results aren’t expected for at least a week, Hy-Vee chose to pull the product out of an abundance of caution because of the holiday weekend. There have been no reports of illness or complaints about the withdrawn products as of Friday, July 1, 2022.

The withdrawal includes all Hy-Vee and Mealtime potato salads available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh locations.

The withdrawn products are:

  • Hy-Vee Old Fashioned Potato Salad.
  • Hy-Vee Country Style Potato Salad.
  • Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard Potato Salad.
  • Hy-Vee Green Onion & Egg Potato Salad.
  • Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch Potato Salad.
  • Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin Potato Salad.
  • Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato Salad.
  • Mealtime Old Fashioned Potato Salad.
  • Mealtime Country Style Potato Salad.
  • Mealtime Dijon Mustard Potato Salad.

Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
