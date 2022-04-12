Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
News | Local

Hy-Vee stores donate 14 pallets of food, $34,249 to Channel One Food Bank

The donations are part of a campaign partnership between Hy-Vee and Feeding America called "Scan Out Hunger." The campaign took place between October and December 2021 with the goal of providing more than 5 million meals to Feeding American food banks.

Channel One Regional Food Bank
Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff report
April 12, 2022 02:13 PM
ROCHESTER — Channel One Food Bank donated 14 pallets of food and $34,249 in funds from 14 Hy-Vee stores in southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, according to an April 11, 2022, statement from the food bank.

The donation was part of a campaign partnership between Hy-Vee and Feeding America called "Scan Out Hunger," which took place between October and December 2021. The campaign was aimed at raising enough funds to provide more than 5 million meals to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee regions such as Channel One Food Bank.

“Today’s donation is just a piece of what Hy-Vee is doing across our eight state region and beyond to help those in need," Hy-Vee said in a statement. "The last two years have been especially tough on those dealing with food insecurities, and we are committed to helping relieve that in our communities. We welcome our fellow community members to help support this initiative by making a donation at the checkout when they are in the store, and together we will continue fighting hunger.”

The four Rochester Hy-Vee stores donated the 14 pallets of food, while the $34,249 was raised by the 10 other regional Hy-Vees during the "Scan Out Hunger" winter campaign.

“The four Rochester stores and the other ten stores in our region went above and beyond," said Jessica Sund, director of development and communications at Channel One. "The funds from 'Scan Out Hunger' alone will provide over 110,000 meals to our 14-county region, not to mention the pallets of food that the Rochester stores are donating. The impact this will have on food insecurity in the region is incredible."

