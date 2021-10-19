'I can’t imagine not having that freedom': Families explain their choices behind using open enrollment

Tiffany and Mitchell Swanson may live in the Pine Island school district, but they are much more connected to Kasson-Mantorville. The couple became involved with a church community in Kasson, and it didn’t take long for them to know they wanted their children to attend school there as well.

For the first couple of years, Tiffany would drive the kids to school in Kasson. Eventually, the family approached the district, asking if they’d be able to provide transportation at least one way, even though the children didn't live within the district's boundaries. Tiffany barely got home from that meeting before she had an answer: yes, the district would be able to transport the children both to and from school.

The family has fallen in love with the Kasson community, and they feel fortunate they're able to have their children attend school there, even though they don't live in the district.

There may be a drawback here and there, such as not being able to vote for school board members that oversee their children’s education. But the couple knows they can be involved in the process in other ways.

And now, nine years after the family started school in Kasson-Mantorville, it’s hard to imagine it being any other way.

“I can’t imagine not having that freedom to be able to choose what you believe is best for your kids, or best for your family,” Mitchell said.

Tiffany and Mitchell aren’t alone in that regard.

Siblings, from left, Norah Swanson, 14, Hazel Swanson, also 14 and Norah's twin, Julia Swanson, 16, and Luke Swanson, 15, arrive at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The siblings live in the Pine Island School District but attend Kasson-Mantorville. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

From here to there

Open enrollment is the option of living in one public school district and choosing to attend a separate school district. School districts like it, at least when students are coming into their district, because state funding follows the child. That means school districts receive more funding the more students they have, regardless of where those students actually live.

For parents, the motive is more nuanced. There are many reasons why families choose to use open enrollment over simply attending the schools in the district in which they live. Regardless of the reason, though, they all do it in pursuit of what is best for their kids.

Rochester Public Schools loses more students to open enrollment than it gains. This year, the district received 422 students from other districts, but it lost 1,476, for a net loss of more than 1,000 students. That’s a significant number since the district has about 17,800 students overall.

Other districts have seen positive effects from open enrollment. Pine Island Public Schools has received more students coming into the district through open enrollment than have left every year for at least the past six year. In 2020-21, the district had 357 students coming into it and only 183 leaving, although some years have had smaller margins.

The Individual Child

Susan Bestgen and her husband have eight children, both biological and adopted. For their family, they’ve chosen any number of educational routes, based on what was right for each individual child. That means, they’ve gone the homeschool, private school and public school routes at various times.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Bestgen said. “We’ve kind of taken the approach for educating them to do what works best for the individual child.”

And for some of her children, that has meant open enrolling into a school district other than the one they live in.

Bestgen lives in north Rochester. Back when her adopted son Alex was getting old enough for school, she said it became obvious that Pine Island would be a better fit than the Rochester district they actually lived in.

"I truly think that the quality of education that met the needs of my kids was better served in Pine Island," Bestgen said. "It seems like in Rochester, there isn't as much flexibility."

Pine Island’s Alex Bestgen poses for a portrait on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the practice field in Pine Island. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

But another child of hers was attracted to the larger, more diverse atmosphere that Rochester had to offer.

So, in the name of doing what's needed for each child, she has had one student in Rochester and others in Pine Island at the same time.

Is it difficult having children in two different districts? Not necessarily, she says.

“Once kids are involved with activities, I think you’re kind of going all the time anyway,” Bestgen said.

Right on the border

Like Bestgen, Laura Quest lives in the Rochester school district and open-enrolls into Pine Island. She lives in Oronoco, which is divided between the Rochester district to the south and the Pine Island district to the north.

At the time she and her husband began looking at educational options for their daughter in 2013, Pine Island offered all-day kindergarten, whereas Rochester was still a year away it.

When she and her husband started talking with neighbors, they found that all of the children on their street went to Pine Island, even though their particular street was zoned for Rochester. Quest had just moved to Minnesota from Tennessee and didn’t even realize that they could simply pick one district over another, regardless of their address.

“It’s been the best decision that we could have made for our kids,” Quest said. “We fell in love with the district right away.”

COVID concerns

A more recent reason to open enroll is because of the pandemic. Lindsay Stromback chose to pull her fifth-grade twins out of Kasson-Mantorville and enroll them in Rochester Public Schools’ online school this year.

Stromback believes Kasson-Mantorville wasn’t enforcing strong enough COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The district also didn’t have an online option.

“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Stromback said about the decision.

She has an eighth grader who still attends school at Kasson-Mantorville. Stromback said that once her fifth-graders can be vaccinated, they will be allowed to return to in-person classes if they want.

Stromback certainly isn’t the first parent to rethink her children’s educational needs as a result of the pandemic. Many public school districts noticed enrollment drops in 2020-21 as they tried navigating the first full school year since the start of the pandemic.

“I just feel really lucky and thankful that it’s an option for us," Stromback said, "and that it’s working well right now.”