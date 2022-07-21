'I find it incredibly liberating': More Rochester area adults are open about their mental health

ROCHESTER — Sydney Becker of Rochester struggled with intense feelings of anxiety throughout her high school years.

She assumed everyone felt the way she did.

Listen to Sydney Becker talk about her anxiety:

She needed straight As, and anything less felt like the end of the world to her. Becker didn’t view her anxious feelings as anything out of the ordinary. It was who she was. It was the product of being an academic overachiever. And depression? Becker didn’t have time for depression. She had a circle of friends, an active social life, and no time for downer emotions.

After graduating from Stewartville High School, Becker took a gap year while her friends went off to college. Then the pandemic hit, and Becker hit a wall. She found herself alone. Overwhelmed by depression, Becker spent many nights laying on the floor, crying. She had no interest in watching movies or reading books. She had no enthusiasm for eating or going places.

“I just wanted to lay on the floor and do absolutely nothing,” Becker said. “And that’s when I realized that that wasn’t situational sadness, that it was definitely something more.”

Becker credits her parents for getting her to see that she was suffering from depression.

Two years later, Becker, 20, is doing better now. Through a process of trial-and-error, Becker has been able to find the right anti-anxiety medication and therapist. She stays busy with two jobs. Summers are better than winters.

But unlike previous generations who regarded mental health challenges as a subject to be shunned and avoided, Becker is an open book about her own mental health struggles. It's therapy for her.

“My generation in particular approaches it with humor,” Becker said. “I definitely make a lot of jokes about things my therapist has said to me or about her being my best friend.”

Becker’s openness toward sharing her mental health journey reflects a sea-change revealed in surveys over the last several years. The pandemic accelerated the trend toward greater openness.

In a new study cited by National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota, 52% of adults said they have been more open with others about their mental health since the pandemic started.

Mathew Bjorngaard, the new executive director for NAMI Southeast Minnesota, agrees there has been a shift in the mental health landscape.

“Mental health has been something that’s been kept very quiet, that people have either just flat-out ignored or kept to themselves. But in the last five to 10 years, and especially since the pandemic, those conversations have become more widespread, open and upfront.”

Bjorngaard is an example of that change.

Bjorngaard’s own mental health journey parallels a remarkable employment history. Before taking the helm of NAMI, he worked in a totally different field: corporate finance at IBM in Rochester.

For Bjorngaard as well, the pandemic was a clarifying moment in his life. When things shut down during the pandemic, Bjorngaard found himself with more time to reflect “on myself and what I want to be.”

Six years ago, Bjorngaard was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and persistent depressive disorder. Due to chemical imbalances in his brain, his anxiety levels tended to be higher than those of most people. If most people began their morning with an anxiety level of a one or two, he started out as a five on a scale of 1-to-10.

Mathew Bjorngaard, executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“It was kind of like my fight or flight response (was) on all the time,” he said.

He thought it was normal. He assumed everyone felt like he did.

With no idea what he was dealing with and, consequently, no coping skills, Bjorngaard turned to alcohol and other substances to make his symptoms go away. Overtime, it left him broke, a college dropout and on probation at his job.

“I had no tools in my toolkit,” he said.

A turning point was his decision to see a therapist. Learning that his constant inner tumult wasn’t normal was a revelation to him. Realizing that there were ways to improve his mental health that did not include self-medication was a relief.

His transformation didn’t happen overnight, but he began building a toolkit. Bjorngaard takes medication, but it is not the end-all of his mental health approach. What medication does, he said, is help put him in the right frame of mind “so that I can use my skill set to help better cope.”

He said the first two or three years after he was diagnosed was an experimental phase in learning what best worked for him. He learned and adopted techniques associated with cognitive behavioral therapy. CBT helps people become more aware of negative thoughts and feelings about the self and the world and learn how to alter those patterns.

After a few years of incorporating these techniques in his life, Bjorngaard and another colleague started a mindfulness group at IBM. After the pandemic struck, he began reading more about the mental health struggles of others. That pushed him to start telling his story more openly, to help people realize they are not alone.

Bjorngaard wanted to do more in the mental health field and began exploring opportunities outside the walls of IBM. He started looking for nonprofits in the area and began volunteering at NAMI. He then joined its board of directors.

After the position of executive director opened up, the board spent several months fruitlessly searching for a candidate. When Bjorngaard asked a board member whether “it would be weird if he threw his hat in the ring,” he was encouraged to do so – then got the job.

“I just figured I had the opportunity to align my career with what my passion had been for the last several years, which was mental health,” he said.

Becker’s willingness to be open about her mental health challenges isn’t a constant, she said. The subject is harder to talk about when she is in “thick of one of these slumps, just because there’s no happy ending.” But within the last year, Becker has opened up as her own mental health has improved – the product of hard-fought progress.

No generation lives through anxiety-free eras. But Gen Z has lived through a combination of stresses and psychological concerns unique to its generation – from the stress of school shootings to the isolating effects of social media to climate change and general uncertainty about the world.

Becker's confidence in sharing her past experiences has grown, knowing that her vulnerability will often be met by sensitivity and reciprocal vulnerability, particularly from those in her own generation.

“With people in my own generation, they usually open up to me as well,” she said, “because, honestly, I’ve found that almost everybody has a little something.”

Becker has worked to enlarge the space where mental health issues can be discussed without judgment or prejudice. At Rochester Community and Technical College as a PSEO student, she was a participant in the Green Bandana Project. The bandana still adorns her backpack, a sign to people who struggle with such issues that they are not alone.

She volunteers at NAMI and has traveled with her mom to Washington, D.C., to discuss mental health equality with lawmakers. And telling her own story – and lifting the stigma surrounding mental health – is part of the therapy.

“I find it incredibly liberating to express my feelings, thoughts, struggles with others,” Becker said.