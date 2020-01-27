LAKE CITY — Grab your clubs and head for the greens ... or whites.
The Second Annual Lake Pepin Ice Golf Open will be Saturday on the frozen surface of Lake Pepin near Lake House Restaurant in Lake City.
John Hutchinson, one of the organizers, said more than 300 people played the 9-hole course last winter, enjoying the tree-lined fairways and groomed greens. For those who don't want to drag their Ping clubs out of winter storage, hockey sticks, golf clubs and tennis balls will be provided.
The first tee box opens at 10 a.m., and golf continues through 4 p.m. Golfers can vie for prizes in the hole-in-one contest, and more than 20 area businesses have donated more than 50 prizes that can be won by those who register.
Destination Lake City, along with the Jewel Golf Club, Lake House Restaurant and Lake City Chamber of Commerce sponsor the event.
There will be roughly a dozen other activities and events during Winterfest, ranging from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at Hok Si La Park to a Hot Dish Cook Off at the VFW and the Winterfest Dance at the Sportsmans Club.
For information on this year's events schedule, visit the Lake City Winterfest Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LCMNWinterfest.