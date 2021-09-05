Iconic roller rink in Brownsdale burns down

An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale.

The Browndale Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 10:48 p.m. for the report of a structure fire at the rink at 316 Market St. SE. Witnesses reported flames coming from the roof of the building, according to a press release.

As firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed.

The Post Bulletin featured the Rohler Rink in 2018: Want to own a roller rink?

The fire was extinguished around 4 a.m. Sunday. Salvage and overhaul operations continued in the morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Brownsdale firefighter was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary’s Campus for non-life threatening injuries sustained while conducting water shuttle operations as a result of a fall. One other firefighter was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The structure is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Austin Fire Department, Adams Fire Department, Dexter Fire Department, Rose Creek Fire Department and Mower County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

An overnight fire destroyed the Rohler Rink in Brownsdale. The fire was reported before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 5. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT