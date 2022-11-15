SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Illinois man arrested at Apache Mall after threatening to kill former girlfriend

Jalen Malik Davis, 22, was arrested outside of the Champs Sports store in Apache Mall wearing a ski mask and a glove on his right hand.

jalen davis.jpg
Jalen Davis.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 15, 2022 09:22 AM
ROCHESTER — An Illinois man was arrested in Apache Mall in Rochester Monday, Nov. 14, after threatening to kill his former girlfriend.

Jalen Malik Davis, 22 of Champaign, Illinois, was arrested by Rochester police officers who found him sitting on a bench outside the Champs Sports store wearing a ski mask and a glove on his right hand.

Officers found a loaded 9mm gun on Davis, and he doesn’t have a permit to carry.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, Davis threatened his ex-girlfriend in the days leading up to his arrest. Davis also showed her the gun over the internet.

Davis is in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The Olmsted County Attorney's office is recommending charges based on the incident.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
