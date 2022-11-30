Illinois woman injured after collision with semi on Interstate 90

NEW HARTFORD — An Illinois woman was injured after a collision with a semi tractor-trailer that lost control near New Hartford at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A 2017 Freightliner semi and 2010 Chevrolet sedan were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicles collided after the semi lost control coming to a stop, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The road was wet and icy as snow fell throughout Southeast Minnesota Tuesday.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 31-year-old Serah Barr of Rockford, Illinois, was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 21-year-old Simon Tesfay Eqube of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was uninjured in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Fire Department, Nodine Fire Department and Tri State Ambulance also responded.