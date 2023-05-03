Illinois woman killed in Tuesday crash near St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — A woman was killed after the car she was a passenger in rolled on Interstate 90 at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

A car was eastbound on Interstate 90, about one mile east of the Highway 74 junction, when it lost control and rolled several times, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.

The passenger, a 51-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The driver, a 40-year-old man, was seriously injured. Both are from Illinois.

More information will be available after next of kin is notified.

Emergency responders block the entrance to Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin