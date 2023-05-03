Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Illinois woman killed in Tuesday crash near St. Charles

The crash occurred at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90.

Interstate 90 in St. Charles
Emergency responders block the entrance to Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 3:45 PM

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — A woman was killed after the car she was a passenger in rolled on Interstate 90 at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

A car was eastbound on Interstate 90, about one mile east of the Highway 74 junction, when it lost control and rolled several times, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.

The passenger, a 51-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. The driver, a 40-year-old man, was seriously injured. Both are from Illinois.

Find more news important to you

More information will be available after next of kin is notified.

Interstate 90 in St. Charles
Emergency responders block the entrance to Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Interstate 90 in St. Charles
Emergency lights are seen in the east bound lanes of Interstate 90 following a serious crash on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in St. Charles.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
091421-LIFESOURCE-05106.jpg
Health
LifeSource, which has a monopoly in Minnesota’s organ transplant system, receives a failing grade
May 03, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 30-May 6, 2023
May 03, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester School Board discusses 'pending litigation' in closed session
May 03, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


train depot.jpg
Community
Rail strike strands Mayo Clinic patients in Rochester
May 03, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Madden wins at MTS.jpg
Sports
World of Outlaws the perfect kickoff to a jam-packed summer at Mississippi Thunder Speedway
May 03, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Daniel Johnson Jr.
Lifestyle
Rochester fashion designer promotes ‘leveled up’ look
May 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Olmsted Medical Center
Health
Mask mandate relaxed at Olmsted Medical Center facilities
May 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden