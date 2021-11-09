Impaired waters list grows, but new data helps in the fight

Knowing the extent of a problem is the first step in fixing it.

On Monday, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released its proposed list of impaired waters for 2022. The list, which is required to be submitted every two years by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, includes 6,168 impairments on 2,904 bodies of water in Minnesota. That includes 419 new impairments on 305 new bodies of water.

"The impaired waters list is how we track the health of our waters," said Peter Tester, MPCA deputy commissioner.

ALSO READ: With deadline looming, cleanup not started at Oronoco site Court order states the owners of Oronoco Auto Salvage need to have a plan in place for site cleanup by Nov. 26.

Miranda Nichols, MPCA coordinator of the impaired waters list, said there are two basic classes of sources for impairments. Point sources would be any pipe that discharges into a waterway, such as a wastewater treatment plant or an industrial plant. Non-point sources include things such as runoff from agriculture fields or from cities that go directly into rivers and streams, or even the air, which is the main source of mercury contamination.

Nichols said 80-85% of impairment is caused by non-point sources, which often means from agriculture runoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's mostly sediment, nutrients, runoff from the land," Nichols said. "That’s a great big chunk of it."

Because the source is hard to pinpoint, improvement can take time, she added.

While the impaired waters list has grown, that's not necessarily bad news, said Justin Hanson, administrator for the Cedar River Watershed District.

For example, Hanson said, while there are 19 new listings in the Cedar River watershed in Minnesota, the increase is more likely due to better data collection and a more thorough study of the watershed rather than any increased impairment of the waters of the Cedar River.

"The reality is, the state has invested a lot into better data, to better understand our streams," Hanson said. "We’ve utilized that information to be more efficient on how to target projects and use our money."

According to the list, there are 35 new impairments for 2022 in Southeast Minnesota. However, the region also had 14 impairments on the 2020 list removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hanson said the items that are being removed are a result of better data that allows state and local agencies to focus their efforts more efficiently.

In the past, Cedar River Watershed District workers might have worked with a farmer who came to them with a specific problem. Now the agency sees problems impacting waters throughout the watershed and works with all farmers to mitigate those issues through education and changes in farming practices.

"We're trying to do more watershed management instead of being reactionary," Hanson said. "We've come a long way on what we can work with. We can be a little more flexible with how we structure our programs and offer those incentives."

Common impairments include mercury that limits fish consumption, nutrients that produce algae in waterways, sediments that cloud the water, bacteria that makes water unsafe for swimming and fishing, and unhealthy conditions for bugs and fish. Lesser-known impairments are sulfates that harm wild rice crops, and PFOS — perfluorooctanesulfonic acid — otherwise known as "forever chemicals" which get into waterways and eventually become part of the fish-to-human food chain.

Catherine Neuschler with the MPCA, agreed, saying the goal for the agency is to get information into the hands of those local partners so they can make "smart choices about where to spend their dollars" to reduce the impairments common in their region.

Eventually, the goal is to make Minnesota waters swimmable and fishable for the enjoyment of all Minnesotan's, Tester said, but even with the improved data and the unprecedented 184 impairments that have been removed statewide from the list for 2022, it's a long process. But it's one that can be seen, even if the total number of impairments has increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you reduce the erosion going into these streams, the runoff from these lands, you can see the improvement quite quickly," he said.