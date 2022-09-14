In Goodhue County Sheriff forum, Kelly touts department successes while Hanson alleges lack of leadership

RED WING — During a Tuesday evening League of Women Voters candidate forum in Red Wing's Central Park, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly and his challenger, county Emergency Management Director Josh Hanson, spoke to roughly 100 constituents about the issues facing the department and what they would do if elected as sheriff.

Hanson and Kelly found common ground on many topics, such as mental health.

"When I came into office, not one of our patrol deputies was trained in critical incident training," said Kelly, who was first elected in 2018. "We now have 13, and every one of our deputies will be trained before I leave office."

"We have got to take care of our people both physically and mentally upstairs so we can better take care of you," said Hanson, who has worked for the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years.

When asked about staffing issues, however, Hanson called Kelly's leadership of the sheriff's office into question.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They need someone who's gonna stand up for them and someone that they trust. Currently, they lack that," Hanson said. "My fear is if they don't get that leadership from the top, we will start seeing some of these issues with staffing."

Hanson also criticized Kelly's efforts at providing resources for officers who have experienced trauma, saying the department didn't follow through on its peer support training during COVID.

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly answers a question during the League of Women Voters' candidate forum in Red Wing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Kelly rebutted Hanson: "Peer support takes two years to have our staff be ready to talk about, and yes, I have it in the budget for next year for 'check-up from the neck-up' psychology ... consultations with our deputies."

Other key issues tackled during the forum:

