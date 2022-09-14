We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

In Goodhue County Sheriff forum, Kelly touts department successes while Hanson alleges lack of leadership

The two candidates for Goodhue County Sheriff both agreed that mental health is a top issue for law enforcement.

IMG_3105.jpg
Goodhue County Sheriff candidate Josh Hanson (standing) answers a question during the League of Women Voters' candidate forum in Red Wing's Central Park while Sheriff Marty Kelly, who is seeking re-election, sits behind him on Tuesday, Sept 13, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
September 14, 2022 11:35 AM
RED WING — During a Tuesday evening League of Women Voters candidate forum in Red Wing's Central Park, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly and his challenger, county Emergency Management Director Josh Hanson, spoke to roughly 100 constituents about the issues facing the department and what they would do if elected as sheriff.

Hanson and Kelly found common ground on many topics, such as mental health.

"When I came into office, not one of our patrol deputies was trained in critical incident training," said Kelly, who was first elected in 2018. "We now have 13, and every one of our deputies will be trained before I leave office."

"We have got to take care of our people both physically and mentally upstairs so we can better take care of you," said Hanson, who has worked for the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office for over 10 years.

When asked about staffing issues, however, Hanson called Kelly's leadership of the sheriff's office into question.

"They need someone who's gonna stand up for them and someone that they trust. Currently, they lack that," Hanson said. "My fear is if they don't get that leadership from the top, we will start seeing some of these issues with staffing."

Hanson also criticized Kelly's efforts at providing resources for officers who have experienced trauma, saying the department didn't follow through on its peer support training during COVID.

IMG_3111.jpg
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly answers a question during the League of Women Voters' candidate forum in Red Wing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Kelly rebutted Hanson: "Peer support takes two years to have our staff be ready to talk about, and yes, I have it in the budget for next year for 'check-up from the neck-up' psychology ... consultations with our deputies."

Other key issues tackled during the forum:

  • On staffing issues within the Goodhue County Jail, Kelly said he was able to avoid shutting the 60-bed unit down during the pandemic and wants to add more staff this year. Hanson suggested communicating more and working within the department to address staffing needs and emphasized the importance of leadership.
  • Hanson said, if elected, he would like to implement more crisis negotiators in the department and scenario-based decision-making training. Kelly revisited his efforts on critical incident training for deputies and suggested that there be discussions on body cameras in the future.
  • When asked about how they would ensure that the sheriff's office remains nonpartisan, Kelly said his deputies have demonstrated their efforts to be peacekeepers and respond to situations with common sense over the past three years. Hanson said it is important for law enforcement to help provide a safe space for the "two sides wanting to voice their opinions."
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
