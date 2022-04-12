Income-restricted seniors offered help with wills and other paperwork

ROCHESTER — Attorney Chris Wendland has been helping low-income seniors update their wills for free as part of a Legal Assistance of Olmsted County program since 2017.

“There seems to be a real need in the community for this, and I was surprised by the amount of participants that signed up,” said the shareholder in Rochester’s Wendland Utz law firm.

The effort has helped 149 seniors during seven events since it started.

LAOC Executive Director Karen Fairbairn Nath said she knows more people need the service, but they might not understand their own need.

While many seniors believe their wishes are covered, Nath said it often pays to have a legal expert review and update documents. To help with that, Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is planning its next wills clinic for April 29.

Nath said it’s important to have a legally binding will, even if you don’t have a large estate since the document helps dictate how possessions are dispersed after someone dies.

During the special wills events for income-restricted seniors, volunteer attorneys review and update wills, as well powers of attorney and health care directives.

Alyssa Jerde, an attorney with the Wagner Oehler law firm, said she’s seen the negative consequences of not having a valid will play out in court.

Like Wendland, she’s been volunteering her services for the wills events since they started.

Both attorneys work with estate planning on a regular basis.

“People attending the LAOC wills clinics are not that different from the clients I work with privately,” Wendland said. “They might not know as much about event planning coming in, but their needs are the same,”

In addition to offering legal assistance, the scheduled wills clinics have started including advocates from Elder Network, who can provide connection to additional community resources.

“There are a lot, a lot, of seniors who can’t afford to do this under the regular means, so it’s fabulous that we have it all in one place,” Elder Network senior advocate Kate Jirik said of the wills clinic.

Kathy Scheid, executive director of Elder Network, said the events also provide a more comfortable setting, by partnering with the Rochester Public Library.

“I think it’s important, because it’s something a lot of folks find difficult to think about,” she said.

Jerde agreed the discussions can be difficult to start, but they have benefits.

“I think it’s just peace of mind,” Jerde said. “You don’t necessarily want to think about it, but it gives you peace of mind that everything is in order.”

Jerde and Wendland, along with other volunteer attorneys, will be offering their services for free to help create and review paperwork again on April 29 at the Rochester Public Library.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is taking reservations for the free wills clinic, which will have a limited number of available spaces, based on the number of volunteer attorneys on hand.

Registration is required to confirm the people being helped are income eligible and at least 55 years old. Nath said she encourages anyone on a fixed income who needs help with a will or related document to check to see if they qualify for the help.

To register, individuals must call Legal Assistance of Olmsted County at 507-287-2036 or email the volunteer coordinator at victoria@laocmn.org . After registration, a questionnaire will be sent to each participant, which must be filled out and brought to the clinic. As a result, Nath suggested signing up by April 21.