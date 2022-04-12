Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Income-restricted seniors offered help with wills and other paperwork

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is continuing to connect area residents with volunteer attorneys through upcoming wills clinic.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 12, 2022 11:15 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Attorney Chris Wendland has been helping low-income seniors update their wills for free as part of a Legal Assistance of Olmsted County program since 2017.

“There seems to be a real need in the community for this, and I was surprised by the amount of participants that signed up,” said the shareholder in Rochester’s Wendland Utz law firm.

The effort has helped 149 seniors during seven events since it started.

LAOC Executive Director Karen Fairbairn Nath said she knows more people need the service, but they might not understand their own need.

While many seniors believe their wishes are covered, Nath said it often pays to have a legal expert review and update documents. To help with that, Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is planning its next wills clinic for April 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nath said it’s important to have a legally binding will, even if you don’t have a large estate since the document helps dictate how possessions are dispersed after someone dies.

During the special wills events for income-restricted seniors, volunteer attorneys review and update wills, as well powers of attorney and health care directives.

Alyssa Jerde, an attorney with the Wagner Oehler law firm, said she’s seen the negative consequences of not having a valid will play out in court.

Like Wendland, she’s been volunteering her services for the wills events since they started.

Read more from Randy
Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor
Local
Norton announces plan to seek second term as Rochester mayor
Incumbent mayor says she wants to continue efforts she supported during first term.
April 11, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Drone - Rochester
Local
Budget uncertainty awaits second half of two-year Rochester city budget
Changing expenses and state aid uncertainty could have an impact on needs for 2023 budget.
April 11, 2022 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Local
Plans for Highway 14 safety improvements delayed awaiting decision on state funds for new overpass
Rising construction costs for planned projects fuels new discussion of intersection between Rochester and Byron.
April 11, 2022 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Both attorneys work with estate planning on a regular basis.

“People attending the LAOC wills clinics are not that different from the clients I work with privately,” Wendland said. “They might not know as much about event planning coming in, but their needs are the same,”

In addition to offering legal assistance, the scheduled wills clinics have started including advocates from Elder Network, who can provide connection to additional community resources.

“There are a lot, a lot, of seniors who can’t afford to do this under the regular means, so it’s fabulous that we have it all in one place,” Elder Network senior advocate Kate Jirik said of the wills clinic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathy Scheid, executive director of Elder Network, said the events also provide a more comfortable setting, by partnering with the Rochester Public Library.

“I think it’s important, because it’s something a lot of folks find difficult to think about,” she said.

Jerde agreed the discussions can be difficult to start, but they have benefits.

“I think it’s just peace of mind,” Jerde said. “You don’t necessarily want to think about it, but it gives you peace of mind that everything is in order.”

Jerde and Wendland, along with other volunteer attorneys, will be offering their services for free to help create and review paperwork again on April 29 at the Rochester Public Library.

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is taking reservations for the free wills clinic, which will have a limited number of available spaces, based on the number of volunteer attorneys on hand.

Registration is required to confirm the people being helped are income eligible and at least 55 years old. Nath said she encourages anyone on a fixed income who needs help with a will or related document to check to see if they qualify for the help.

To register, individuals must call Legal Assistance of Olmsted County at 507-287-2036 or email the volunteer coordinator at victoria@laocmn.org . After registration, a questionnaire will be sent to each participant, which must be filled out and brought to the clinic. As a result, Nath suggested signing up by April 21.

Related Topics: NONPROFITSROCHESTER
What to read next
Red Wing map.png
Local
Woman airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Red Wing
The Red Wing Police Department did not release information about the alleged assailant other than that he was known to police.
April 12, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
The Berkman
Members Only
Business
Berkman tower sold for $187.6 million
The 13-story Berkman tower at 217 14th Ave. SW sold for $187.6 million on April 5. The complex, which opened in 2020, features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel and street-level commercial space. It stands a few hundred feet away from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.
April 12, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
01 Spanish Immersion at Willow Creek Middle School
Exclusive
Local
Growing up bilingual: Rochester Public Schools continues expanding its Spanish Immersion Program
“In kindergarten right now, some of our students are already speaking back to us in Spanish,” said Katie Miller, an instructional coach with the Spanish Immersion Program. “We don’t really expect it until the middle of first grade. But they are already starting to mix the languages a little bit.”
April 12, 2022 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Harmony map.png
Local
Prescribed burn scheduled near Highway 52 east of Harmony
Burn crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting a prescribed burn in Fillmore County on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
April 12, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports