News Local

Increased service and schedule adjustments for RPT start Sunday

Changes to Rochester city bus schedule provide 30-minute increments between stops on two routes, one in northern part of the city and one in south.

RPT Buses
A Rochester Public Transit bus Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, on Second Street Southwest in downtown Rochester.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:10 AM

ROCHESTER — Starting Sunday, April 23, Rochester Public Transit will be operating under an updated bus schedule and riders are being encouraged to check for changes to 10 routes.

The spring service update includes expanded midday service on two routes: 101 and 206; and also involves small operational adjustments to eight routes: 203, 217, 250X, 306, 307, 309, 409 and 412.

Trips being added to Routes 101 and 206 will allow those routes to achieve 30-minute frequency. The increased service reflects implementation of public feedback gathered as part of creating RPT’s 2023-2027 Transit Development Plan.

Route 101 connects the North Broadway park-and-ride lot to downtown, and Route 206 connects Target South to downtown.

The expansion is being funded, in part, by a new service expansion grant from Minnesota Department of Transportation.

New schedules are available on RPT’s website, rptride.com. New printed schedules will be available starting Friday, April 21, on board RPT buses and wherever bus passes are sold.

