News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Indiana man sentenced to 3 years for 2021 Rochester domestic assault

When a woman rebuked his advances, he punched her, held a firearm to her stomach and head and told her that if they did not get back together, he was going to kill her and then himself.

Dong Hoang Lam
Dong Hoang Lam.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 31, 2023 09:44 AM
ROCHESTER — A 63-year-old South Bend, Indiana, man was sentenced to 36 months in prison for assaulting a woman and holding a gun to her head during a December 2021 domestic incident in Rochester.

Dong Hoang Lam appeared before District Judge Pamela King in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 where he also was ordered to provide a DNA sample. King credited Lam with 396 days for time served.

Lam pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault as part of a November 2022 plea deal that dismissed a felony terroristic threats charge and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge. He has been in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since his 2021 arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at a southeast Rochester residence Dec. 30, 2021, around 7:12 p.m. for a domestic call.

A witness led officers to a locked upstairs bedroom where they heard a male and female arguing. After announcing themselves and attempting to gain entry, the officers forced their way in after they heard the woman scream.

As the officers entered the room, they saw Lam standing over the woman who was on the floor. Lame was holding her up by her hair and had a pistol in his hand.

One officer disarmed Lam and another grabbed him and pushed him up against a wall.

Officers found a live round chambered in the firearm, a Taurus PT 911.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Lam had repeatedly tried to get back together with a woman with whom he had previously had a relationship. When she rebuked his advances, he punched her, held a firearm to her stomach and head, and told her that if they did not get back together, he was going to kill her and then himself.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
