Indigenous culture celebrated at Rochester Public Schools' Graduation Powwow

ROCHESTER — The sounds of drums, singing and dancing feet filled the gym at Mayo High School Saturday, May 6. Those are the sounds of Rochester Public Schools’ annual Graduation Celebration Powwow.

This year, the Powwow was a celebration of Indigenous culture for 28 graduates, their families and the community.

“I think it’s amazing,” Amelia Cordell, RPS’ Native American Liaison, said. “I went to a public school on the reservation, and we never had anything like this, even though it was literally on the reservation. So I think it's amazing for especially our urban students to be able to identify and be a part of their culture.”

That immersion into Indigenous culture was the reason why John Marshall senior Camille Schiefert participated in the Powwow.

“It’s very exciting to graduate and be honored in two different ways,” Schiefert, who is a member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa, said. “My grandparents are very into their culture, so I like living up to my ancestors.”

Madison Robertson-Hagen, a member of the Lakota people, said the Powwow is a special opportunity for urban Indigenous people.

“Since I didn’t grow up on a reservation, there’s not as much opportunity to (embrace my culture),” she said.

For Cordell, the chance to celebrate and educate people on Indigenous culture is as important for Indigenous students as it is the community.

“Even though we're on Dakota land, our students come from 45 different nations across the country, so they may not know Powwow,” she said. “They're also learning about their identities and their cultures. They’re learning what it’s like to be an urban Native in Rochester.”

Powwows, in Susanna Basappa’s mind, are very healing and inspiring. They were one graduate who has experienced many Powwows. Basappa, who is graduating with their M.D.-Ph.D. from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, was invited to the Powwow by RPS.

“I'm so honored to be here,” Basappa, who is a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, said. “It was just really inspiring.”

Basappa is honoring their Indigenous heritage with their career plans: They are going into a family medicine residency at the University of New Mexico, where they hope to work with Indigenous communities.

“It's incredibly important for patients to have doctors who understand their culture and where they're coming from,” Basappa said.

The bleachers in Mayo’s gym were filled with community members experiencing the Grand Entry, drums, songs and Feathering Ceremony during the Powwow. Schiefert said she “didn’t expect this many people to show up, so it was really cool to see a lot of people.”

“I'm so proud of our community for coming out and showing support because, for many, Indigenous people died off and we didn't,” Cordell said. “It’s also a great learning curve for them because most of the stuff that we're going to talk about today they didn't learn in school. It's just a great opportunity for them to be a part of culture and embrace it and learn and be open for more in the future.”

Cordell encourages those who missed Saturday’s Powwow to check out other Powwows this summer, in places like Prairie Island, Shakopee and Mankato.

Dr. John Baines, a member of the Alaska Tlingit and Tsimshian tribes, introduces Mayo Medical School graduate student Susanna Basappa, a tribal member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, during a Graduation Celebration Powwow at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Community members shake the hands of Native American seniors from the Rochester Public Schools District during a Graduation Celebration Powwow at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Angela Mansfield, Minnesota Department of Education Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Educational Opportunity, speaks during the Graduation Celebration Powwow at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Rochester. Tribal members of the Meskwaki Nation, Battle River and Savage Nation perform songs on drums. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Amelia Cordell, the Rochester Public Schools District Native American Liaison, speaks during the Graduation Celebration Powwow at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Alaia Guimaraes dances during an intertribal, which invites Native and non-Native people to join in a dance song, at the Graduation Celebration Powwow at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin