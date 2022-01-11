Information sessions planned for downtown sidewalk project

ROCHESTER — A pair of public information sessions are planned as a downtown sidewalk replacement project is being planned.

The city’s Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement Project is expected to occur this year and will replace the deteriorated brick inlay pattern sidewalks along Broadway Avenue from Second Street at the north to Fourth Street at the south.

Sidewalks along Historic Third Street Southwest also will be addressed.

“This project is focused on improving the experience for those moving around our downtown,” Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said in a statement. “The sidewalks will be safer and the current blight of the deteriorated and patched brick will be eliminated. This is one of those important infrastructure projects that will have benefits for residents, visitors and downtown businesses.”

The project was planned to start last year, but it was delayed to secure added Destination Medical Center funding for the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Seeb, DMC Economic Development Agency executive director, said the project is a vital downtown infrastructure improvement.

“We listened to our community and made this project a priority,” he said. “We are looking forward to working with local businesses and stakeholders on a Business Forward strategy to minimize the impact of construction on their operations.”

Both online information sessions will be held Thursday. Times and access information are:



9 a.m. with Microsoft Teams Link: https://bit.ly/3z78cVk . A call-in number for audio access is available by calling 347-352-4853 with the Conference ID: 358 766 514

5 p.m. with Microsoft Teams Link: https://bit.ly/31cyQQe . A call-in number for audio access is available by calling 347-352-4853 with the Conference ID: 629 945 453

The content presented at both sessions will be identical. One of the sessions, including the Q&A session, will be posted to the project website at https://tinyurl.com/bdes5t9u .