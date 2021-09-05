Injured falcon returns to the skies over Whitewater State Park

ALTURA -- The cliffs of Whitewater State Park have been home to peregrine falcons for centuries, including to a breeding pair that successfully fledged three chicks earlier this summer.

On June 26, park neighbors discovered the adult female, with leg band number D32, was injured near their property. She was taken to the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul campus.

Raptor Center staff were able to retrieve the leg band data and determine the falcon was hatched in 2019. After examining her, it was determined she had a broken right humerus (wing). Veterinarians performed surgery to repair the bone, but there was significant soft tissue damage that needed to heal.

After two months of rehabilitation, the falcon was able to return to the skies of Whitewater State Park on Thursday, Sept 2, 2021.

Peregrine falcons faced extinction not so long ago due to widespread use of DDT and other organochlorine pesticides; chlorinated hydrocarbons used extensively from the 1940s through the 1960s in agriculture and mosquito control. These pesticides built up in the bodies of creatures at the top of the food chain, like falcons, eagles and other birds of prey, and caused thinning of the eggshells which then smashed under the weight of incubating parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 1960s there was only one recorded breeding pair of peregrine falcons in all of Minnesota. That pair was able to successfully hatch one chick, which was banded at Whitewater State Park on June 3, 1962. From then until they returned in 2009, there were no peregrines at Whitewater State Park.

Thanks to outspoken scientists and citizens and a massive education campaign and reintroduction effort of past decades, DDT was banned and falcons have returned to the skies of the Midwest.

Across the nation, thousands of raptors are injured each year by collisions with vehicles, glass, communication towers, turbines, solar panels and other obstructions. More than 1,000 raptors are admitted to the Raptor Center every year. Learn more about the Raptor Center at www.theraptorcenter.org .

To view a YouTube video of the falcon release at Whitewater State Park, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V_vk9OwVmE .