Input sought on concept for proposed Sixth Street Southeast bridge over Zumbro River

ROCHESTER – Concepts for a proposed Sixth Street Southeast bridge over the downtown Zumbro River will be presented next week.

The city’s design team is seeking additional community input following two rounds of public outreach in October and November.

They will present potential bridge concepts and how increased river access might be achieved.

Participants are also expected to have an opportunity to provide feedback on the design and look of Sixth Street on either side of the river, including proposed traffic control, intersection treatments and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

The bridge concept is expected to highlight key features developed through the public engagement process, including the prioritization of pedestrians and bicyclists, inclusion of accessibility and safety features and the incorporation of plants and trees on the bridge. The preferred design is expected to help guide the city in the process of securing funding to build the bridge in the future.

To review the latest efforts, a pair of 90-minute virtual open houses are set for noon and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Each session will begin with a project overview and be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The sessions can be accessed through online Zoom links:



A recording of a presentation and subsequent discussion will be posted on the project website for those who were unable to attend. It will be posted on the project’s website, https://tinyurl.com/5cw8fuyf

Feedback on the project is also being collected via a brief Polco survey online at https://tinyurl.com/bdrhass8