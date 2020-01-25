The Rochester City Council will review collected information expected to help set the city on a path toward becoming an intercultural city.
During its weekly Monday afternoon meeting, the council will be presented with information on the Intercultural Cities Initiative, which it agreed to join last year in partnership with the Diversity Council and Journey to Growth.
A Council of Europe program, the Intercultural Cities Initiative helps cities compare their practices and policies with other cities to help embrace intercultural efforts and develop strategies aimed at finding advantages to growing a diverse community.
“ICI is based on the concept that diversity is an advantage rather than a burden for cities if it is managed in the right way,” a report to the City Council states.
In recent months, community members have been reviewing answers to a questionnaire that will be submitted by the city in order to be assessed with the hopes of developing specific strategies.
The City Council is expected to be asked to approve the final submission. The completed questionnaire will be sent to the Council of Europe for comparison with other cities in the Intercultural Cities Initiative.
Rochester is the first city in the United States to participate in the program. The city has pledged $2,000 annually for what is expected to be a five-year effort.
In addition to reviewing the Intercultural Cities Initiative during the 3:30 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the Government Center, the City Council is expected to discuss urban wildlife management.
Brandon Schad, an area wildlife supervisor with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is expected to participate in the discussion, which will include a look at geese and deer management within city limits.