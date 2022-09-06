Interim Commissioner Susan Betcher appointed to Goodhue County Board

RED WING — The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners appointed retired psychiatrist Dr. Susan Betcher to serve as an interim commissioner on Tuesday morning.

The District 5 seat was vacated in August by the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos . In July, Drotos had stepped away from the board and asked that Betcher replace him during his illness. The board appointed Betcher, but her monthlong interim term, by law, ended when Drotos died.

Before the Sept. 6 meeting, the board received two applications to fill the seat: one from Betcher and one from Edward Moritz, who ran against Drotos in the 2020 election. The board also received at least 15 letters in support of Betcher.

Twelve people spoke during public comment, including Betcher and Moritz. The 10 other District 5 residents spoke in favor of Betcher. Speakers described her as professional, articulate and a good listener.

“Here, you look out for the people, and I want Sue looking out for my interests,” said District 5 resident Mickey Payne.

During her public comment, Betcher thanked Drotos, the other members of the board, county staff and those who spoke on her behalf during the meeting. She also spoke to her six years of service on the Wacouta Township Board.

“I do respect (Drotos’) wishes to have Sue fill out his term until the next election, so I would move to appoint her,” Commissioner Brad Anderson said after the public comment session wrapped.

“Having been in this spot myself with the death of a commissioner and the non-appointing of a commissioner until a time when an election could be held … I absolutely believe that we need to appoint someone,” Commissioner Linda Flanders said.

The board voted to appoint Betcher, who then took the oath of office to begin her interim term. After a recess, Betcher took her seat on the board for the remainder of the meeting.

In other business, two new members of the county’s human resources department introduced themselves: HR specialist Heather Poncelet and HR manager Tom Day. Acting County Veteran Service Officer Justin Kent also took the oath of office to begin his four-year term in that role.

The county board affirmed that the special election for the District 5 seat will occur on Feb. 14, 2023. If more than two candidates file to run for office, the Feb. 14 election will serve as a primary, and the top two candidates will advance to a general election on April 11, 2023.