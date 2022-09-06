SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Interim Commissioner Susan Betcher appointed to Goodhue County Board

Susan Betcher, who previously served on the Wacouta Township Board, will serve as a commissioner until next spring’s special election for the District 5 seat.

Goodhue County building
The Goodhue County Government Center in Red Wing, Minn.
Post Bulletin
By Dené K. Dryden
September 06, 2022 10:43 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED WING — The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners appointed retired psychiatrist Dr. Susan Betcher to serve as an interim commissioner on Tuesday morning.

The District 5 seat was vacated in August by the death of Commissioner Paul Drotos . In July, Drotos had stepped away from the board and asked that Betcher replace him during his illness. The board appointed Betcher, but her monthlong interim term, by law, ended when Drotos died.

Also Read
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County court administration is moving down one floor
Move of court offices makes way for continued renovation of court space in city-county Government Center.
September 06, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Rochester City Council candidates discuss affordable housing
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
September 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Before the Sept. 6 meeting, the board received two applications to fill the seat: one from Betcher and one from Edward Moritz, who ran against Drotos in the 2020 election. The board also received at least 15 letters in support of Betcher.

Twelve people spoke during public comment, including Betcher and Moritz. The 10 other District 5 residents spoke in favor of Betcher. Speakers described her as professional, articulate and a good listener.

“Here, you look out for the people, and I want Sue looking out for my interests,” said District 5 resident Mickey Payne.

ADVERTISEMENT

During her public comment, Betcher thanked Drotos, the other members of the board, county staff and those who spoke on her behalf during the meeting. She also spoke to her six years of service on the Wacouta Township Board.

“I do respect (Drotos’) wishes to have Sue fill out his term until the next election, so I would move to appoint her,” Commissioner Brad Anderson said after the public comment session wrapped.

Paul Drotos mug
Local
Goodhue community leaders remember Red Wing’s Paul Drotos: ‘The most gracious human I ever met’
Drotos, who died on Aug. 4, 2022, was known for his deep consideration of the environment and the people of Red Wing.
August 11, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

“Having been in this spot myself with the death of a commissioner and the non-appointing of a commissioner until a time when an election could be held … I absolutely believe that we need to appoint someone,” Commissioner Linda Flanders said.

The board voted to appoint Betcher, who then took the oath of office to begin her interim term. After a recess, Betcher took her seat on the board for the remainder of the meeting.

In other business, two new members of the county’s human resources department introduced themselves: HR specialist Heather Poncelet and HR manager Tom Day. Acting County Veteran Service Officer Justin Kent also took the oath of office to begin his four-year term in that role.

The county board affirmed that the special election for the District 5 seat will occur on Feb. 14, 2023. If more than two candidates file to run for office, the Feb. 14 election will serve as a primary, and the top two candidates will advance to a general election on April 11, 2023.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSRED WING-WELCH
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Driver arrested for pointing gun at other driver over the weekend
A 37-year-old Rochester man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver and threatened the family of an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy.
September 06, 2022 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Teenager pulled over going 107 mph in a 55 in SW Rochester
A 16-year-old male was pulled over for excessive speeding under the influence last week.
September 06, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
20220905_184023.jpg
Local
Avid Rochester volleyball player 'retires' after 45 years of weekly matches
A farmer by day, Stanley Dodge rarely missed playing volleyball every Monday night at Willow Creek Middle School during the school year and on sand courts at Rochester’s McQuillan Fields each summer. After 45 years, he decided Labor Day would be his last match before "retiring" at age 81.
September 06, 2022 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220905_142727.jpg
Business
Montana buyer paid $3.2 million for most of Rochester complex
Plummer 16th Street LLC of Billings, Mont. paid $3.2 million for about 16,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story office center at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in Rochester on Sept. 1, 2022.
September 06, 2022 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger