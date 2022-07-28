International Owl Center offering free admission Aug. 5

HOUSTON, Minn. — See owls for free Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

International Owl Awareness Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 4. This year, the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota, is celebrating by offering free admission on Friday to all visitors.

Five live owls will be available for visitors to meet, including Bea the Burrowing Owl, the Center’s newest owl.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with program presentations running every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day to “help people live owl-friendly lives.”

New owl art card sets created by Ukrainian children will go on sale Aug. 5. All profits go to UNICEF to help the kids of Ukraine.

The International Owl Center is located at 126 E. Cedar St. in Houston, Minnesota.