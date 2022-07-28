SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

International Owl Center offering free admission Aug. 5

To celebrate International Owl Awareness Day, the owl center in Houston, Minnesota, will be open for free on Aug. 5.

International Owl Center, Houston logo
By Staff reports
July 28, 2022 02:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HOUSTON, Minn. — See owls for free Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

International Owl Awareness Day is celebrated each year on Aug. 4. This year, the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota, is celebrating by offering free admission on Friday to all visitors.

Also Read
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News
Spring 2022 Dean's lists and graduates
July 28, 2022 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Rochester
A 52-year-old Rochester man was injured after trying to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway.
July 28, 2022 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Five live owls will be available for visitors to meet, including Bea the Burrowing Owl, the Center’s newest owl.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with program presentations running every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day to “help people live owl-friendly lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New owl art card sets created by Ukrainian children will go on sale Aug. 5. All profits go to UNICEF to help the kids of Ukraine.

The International Owl Center is located at 126 E. Cedar St. in Houston, Minnesota.

Related Topics: HOUSTONUKRAINE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Jack & Annies
Local
Vegan food line concocted by Mayo High School graduate fills 3,000 retailers
Annie Ryu's jackfruit-based meat substitute line, jack & annie's, has grown in popularity since the brand's 2020 launch amid a national trend in using jackfruit as a vegan meat alternative.
July 28, 2022 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Rochester School Board
Local
Amid confusion about expected deficit, Rochester Schools may end year $10 million stronger than planned
The positive news comes on the heels of the district having to trim its budget to handle what was expected to be a $23 million deficit.
July 28, 2022 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Murder charge dismissed against St. Paul man in 2021 fatal overdose in Rochester
Jimmie Lee Campbell, 57, of St. Paul had been charged with third-degree murder in the April 2021 overdose death of Tyler Kavitz in a Rochester residence. Prosecutors dismissed the charge due to insufficient evidence. Law enforcement said in court they could not be sure Campbell sold or gave Kavitz the drugs that killed him.
July 28, 2022 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 24-30, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 28, 2022 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link