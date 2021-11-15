SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

International Spices & Grocery hit by burglars for a second time

The downtown grocery store and restaurant was burgled for the second time in less than a week Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 15, 2021 08:05 AM
International Spices & Grocery was hit by burglars for a second time in less than a week, the Rochester Police Department reported Monday.

Officers were called to the business at 125 E. Center St. about 3:30 a.m. Monday by the store's burglar alarm. When officers arrived, they found all the doors were locked.

When an employee with keys came to the business and let officers in, they found that it appeared someone had been inside tampering with the office as well as some of the store's deposit booklets, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

It is believed that when burglars hit the store on Nov. 9, they took a set of keys to the business and then used them Monday morning.

