Intimidation cited on both sides amid Rochester council censure

ROCHESTER — Concerns about alleged intimidation efforts were cited by Rochester City Council members on both sides of a member’s recent censure.

The resolution on Monday to reprimand council member Molly Dennis cited unspecified “threatening and manipulative behaviors exercised toward city staff and elected officials.”

Council member Patrick Keane said the actions have escalated in recent weeks, leaving him concerns about potential risk to the city.

“Council member Dennis’ interactions have been erratic and confrontational, caught in an endless loop of personal grievance that never resolve,” he said. “The relationships with council, with staff, and with the public leave many feeling bullied or threatened.”

The censure action also pointed to ongoing inflammatory and unfounded allegations against council colleagues and city staff, including the city administrator and city attorney.

Dennis said she believes the action is an attempt to silence her, pointing to claims that the city is violating state law by not claiming frequent flier miles accrued when employees travel. She said her concerns were brushed off.

“It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars that we are stealing from taxpayers,” she said, without identifying specific claims.

Jenna Bowman, the city’s strategic communications and engagement director, said it’s not the case.

“This matter has been reviewed by the city attorney, in consultation with the League of Minnesota Cities,” she said in a statement. “It has been concluded that the city is in compliance with the law, and that the city is not missing out on any value related to employee travel.”

An email stating the city attorney's determination regarding the issue, following Dennis' inquiry, had been sent to council members.

Back and forth

Dennis has also pointed to alleged intimidation directed at her.

Hours before the censure vote was announced, Dennis sent Council President Brooke Carlson an email, alleging the council leader was attempting to paint her in a bad light.

She specifically pointed to an incident during the Feb. 27 study session, which was referenced in the censure resolution. Dennis said Carlson responded to her in a way that was intended to imply she was a physical threat.

“Trying to paint a false narrative to staff and colleagues that I am a perceived threat is far more destructive and abusive than any confrontation,” she wrote in the email sent Monday afternoon.

She added that she is known for speaking loudly and gesturing with her hands when passionate about a topic, but no harm was intended.

“Never in my life have I ever had my hands in a fist or lunged at anyone; I have never harmed a soul,” Dennis wrote to the council president. “Brooke, your words and behavior, I believe, were intended to harm me.”

The censure resolution did point to concerns about “intimidating physical behaviors and escalated physical behaviors during times of disagreement.”

Carlson declined to comment on the Feb. 27 incident, but during Monday’s council meeting she pointed to continued efforts to address how Dennis has engaged with staff and fellow council members.

“There have been months, if not now years, of effort to try to get to a more productive, healthy place in how we work together with staff as a council and how council member Dennis engages with staff and some of us on the council,” she said. “We have not made any progress.”

Carlson pointed to potential safety concerns.

“If we feel our staff is being harmed, it’s our responsibility to take action to protect the staff,” she said.

Dennis objected, stating that no harm had been done to staff members.

“This is all slander,” she said.

Council interaction with staff has been a topic of discussion for several months.

Setting ground rules

In July, council members initiated action to update their code of conduct, seeking to improve such interactions.

“There have been a number of issues highlighted by our administration or fellow council members where additional guidance and expectations around how we interact with staff and the public would be helpful,” Carlson said during the July meeting.

Without pointing to specific cases, City Administrator Alison Zelms said the goal is to ensure any direction given to staff members comes from the council as a whole, rather than a single member. She said excessive work without council approval could be a waste of city resources.

At the time, Dennis, along with Keane and council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, objected to some of the proposed rules.

“Council shouldn’t be silenced, if there is a clarification issue, or they want to talk to staff, or if they have a situation where a resident says ‘I have an issue,’” Dennis said, adding that she hadn’t heard concerns about the council members, including herself, misusing staff contact.

The council was slated to address potential rule updates last month, but the planned study session was canceled due to adverse weather conditions. The discussion is scheduled for March 13.

With the council censure Monday, Dennis is called to adhere to some proposed rules, including making it clear that her opinions are not necessarily council opinions and refraining from representing the city’s official position without council support.

Additionally, the censure limits her staff meetings and communications to department head, administrators and the city attorney, with meetings held virtually and other communication to be in writing.

Dennis said the limitations will put her at a disadvantage when it comes to serving residents in her ward who have city-related concerns.

"It's setting me up to fail," she said, pointing out that the restrictions would make impossible to introduce residents to city staff members who can address a concern.

Additionally, she said the requirement to communicate through email is an added struggle for someone with ADHD.

If Dennis does not adhere to the guidelines, the council could consider an additional censure, remove her from council-related appointments or reduce her access to non-public areas in city facilities.