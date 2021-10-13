SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Intoxicated Rochester man arrested for assaulting police officer

The 48-year-old reportedly tried to break an officer's finger and reached for the officer's holstered firearm early Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 13, 2021 08:29 AM
Richard Illingworth of Rochester was arrested early Wednesday after he reportedly assaulted a police officer who was attempting to take him to detox after he was found lying in the roadway.

Police were called at 12:17 a.m. to the 1300 block of Seventh Street Northwest for a report of a person in the roadway. The caller told officers that they woke up the man, whose legs were in the road, and he became aggravated and wanted a ride. The caller refused to give him a ride and asked officers to check on him.

Officers found Illingworth still laying halfway in the roadway with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. Officers initially planned to give him a ride home, but determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself so they decided they would take him to detox.

Once in the backseat of the squad car, Illingworth reportedly started kicking the windows and slamming the door. Officers took him out of the back of the squad and were going to place him in handcuffs to limit the potential for damage when he pulled away from an officer, knocking the officer and himself to the ground, Moilanen said.

On the ground, Illingworth grabbed the officer's finger and tried to force it backwards, Moilanen said. He later admitted at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center that he was trying to break the officer's finger, according to Moilanen.

Illingworth also reached for the officer's holstered firearm. The officer used a stun gun on him but it did not have any impact. Additional officers on scene were able to restrain Illingworth and get him into handcuffs. At least 10 officers responded to the call.

Illingworth, 48, was evaluated by ambulance personnel and then taken to jail. He was charged in Olmsted County District Court with gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The officer, who has been with the department for less than two years, did not require medical attention.

