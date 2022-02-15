SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Iowa man injured in crash with semi Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 52

The 20-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 15, 2022 11:41 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Iowa man suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022, in a crash with a semi on U.S. Highway 52.

A 2002 Ford Ranger southbound on Highway 52 in the right lane near its intersection with Interstate 90 and a 2013 International Tractor truck was in the left lane when the two vehicles collided about 7 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Ford, Seth Nicholas Garber, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Christian Lee Tangness, of New Ulm, Minn., was not injured.

Both men were wearing seat belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Patrol was assisted by the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Also Read
Police lights crash report
Local
Two pedestrians injured after car slid onto sidewalk on slick roads in Southeast Rochester
A 25-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were taken by ambulance Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for their injuries. The 67-year-old Rochester driver was taken to the hospital by a family member.
February 15, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 15, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Police Lights
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in Byron
Three employees leaving their shift early Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, reported being approached by two men, assaulted and robbed.
February 14, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER
What to read next
Grading for Learning
Members Only
Local
RPS's new grading system, Grading for Learning, gets poor marks with many teachers
Teachers say they have lost autonomy in the classroom and are dealing with tremendous workloads.
February 15, 2022 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Avital Rabinowitz_2022.jpg
Local
Avital Rabinowitz is new Rochester Civic Music general manager
Rabinowitz touted for leadership style in announcement of new city hire.
February 15, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Med City senior living community sold for $67.3M, though no changes planned
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's lists
Augustana University – Caledonia: Tate Meiners; Cannon Falls: Kalysa Banks, Ella Coyle; Chatfield: Benjamin Ihrke, Kathleen Ihrke; La Crescent: Matthew Seiger; Mantorville: Justin Klepel; Red Wing: Ava Bremseth; Rochester: Madeline Borgmeier, Jack Fisher, Benjamin Limburg, Matthew Wennberg; Stewartville: Jolie Stecher; Winona: Colten Brand; Zumbro Falls: Jarret Haglund; Zumbrota: Luke Dahlen.
February 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports