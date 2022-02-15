Iowa man injured in crash with semi Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 52

ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Iowa man suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022, in a crash with a semi on U.S. Highway 52.

A 2002 Ford Ranger southbound on Highway 52 in the right lane near its intersection with Interstate 90 and a 2013 International Tractor truck was in the left lane when the two vehicles collided about 7 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Ford, Seth Nicholas Garber, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The driver of the semi, 50-year-old Christian Lee Tangness, of New Ulm, Minn., was not injured.

Both men were wearing seat belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Patrol was assisted by the Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.