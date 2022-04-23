Iowa man injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Crooked Creek Township

HOUSTON COUNTY — An Iowa man suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday, April 22, 2022, following a two-vehicle crash.

A 2015 Ram Pickup was southbound on Highway 26 and a 1998 Peterbilt semi truck and trailer were northbound in Crooked Creek Township when the vehicles collided, according to the state patrol crash report. The road conditions were wet when the crash occurred.

The Ram driver, 40-year-old Tommy Robert Martin of New Albin, Iowa, was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse for treatment. The driver of the semi, 49-year-old Timothy Richard Rhyner of Houston, didn’t suffer any injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office also responded.