SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Iowa man injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Crooked Creek Township

The 40-year-old man was taken to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse on Friday for non-life threatening injuries.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 23, 2022 10:04 AM
Share

HOUSTON COUNTY — An Iowa man suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday, April 22, 2022, following a two-vehicle crash.

A 2015 Ram Pickup was southbound on Highway 26 and a 1998 Peterbilt semi truck and trailer were northbound in Crooked Creek Township when the vehicles collided, according to the state patrol crash report. The road conditions were wet when the crash occurred.

The Ram driver, 40-year-old Tommy Robert Martin of New Albin, Iowa, was transported to Gundersen Health System-La Crosse for treatment. The driver of the semi, 49-year-old Timothy Richard Rhyner of Houston, didn’t suffer any injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Also Read
042422.N.TNS.MNCRASHES.JPG
Minnesota
Alarming rise in Minnesota crash deaths leads to refocused safety approaches
During COVID-19, traffic-related deaths soared to about 500 each of the past two years, up from the 350-400 average annual deaths the previous decade.
April 22, 2022 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Tim Krohn / The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
Police lights crash report
Local
Red Wing man injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Vasa Township
The 74-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday for non-life threatening injuries.
April 22, 2022 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 22, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
20220422_153511.jpg
Members Only
Business
A new store might be booting up its brand in an empty Rochester 'Barn'
Boot Barn, a California-based Western wear retail chain, has filed for Rochester building permits to revamp the Dress Barn space at 70 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons shopping center.
April 22, 2022 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
051921-OXBOW-PARK-NATURE-CENTER-05380.jpg
Local
Senjem announces planned retirement from Minnesota Senate
The Rochester Republican is serving his 20th year in the Minnesota Legislature.
April 22, 2022 05:48 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
2022 Minnesota Student Surve
Local
Two area school districts opt out of state survey due to controversial topics
The survey is completely optional. Even if the school districts didn’t decide to opt out all together, individual families could have still decided not to have their children take it.
April 22, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20222204_CrookedPint.JPG
Exclusive
Business
After a two year hiatus, Crooked Pint reopens in Rochester
The COVID-19 pandemic kept the doors of the Crooked Pint closed in Rochester for two years, but the restaurant has reopened at a new location in town.
April 22, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson