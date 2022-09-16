Iowa man killed after semi crashed, caught on fire on Interstate 35

FREEBORN COUNTY — An Iowa man was killed after the semi tractor trailer he was driving crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 35 just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

A 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border when it hit a guardrail and caught on fire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 64-year-old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa, was killed in the crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Fire Department, Albert Lea Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded.