Iowa man killed after semi crashed, caught on fire on Interstate 35
The semi crashed on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border.
We are part of The Trust Project.
FREEBORN COUNTY — An Iowa man was killed after the semi tractor trailer he was driving crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 35 just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
A 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border when it hit a guardrail and caught on fire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The items were stolen between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
The Buffalo, Minn., man was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car.
The driver, 64-year-old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa, was killed in the crash.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Fire Department, Albert Lea Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded.
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about the impact COVID-19 pandemic had on the restaurant industry and how it changed customer habits. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions in our survey.
Breaking News
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
History is a huge part of the identity of the Dodge County seat, but even long-time locals are intrigued by the hidden past just off Main Street.