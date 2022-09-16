We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Iowa man killed after semi crashed, caught on fire on Interstate 35

The semi crashed on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border.

Fatal Crash graphic
Stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 16, 2022 09:46 AM
FREEBORN COUNTY — An Iowa man was killed after the semi tractor trailer he was driving crashed and caught on fire on Interstate 35 just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

A 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Iowa border when it hit a guardrail and caught on fire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 64-year-old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa, was killed in the crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Fire Department, Albert Lea Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services and the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
