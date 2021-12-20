Iowa man seriously hurt in Saturday crash

NEWBURG TOWNSHIP — An Iowa man was seriously hurt when he rolled the car he was driving in Fillmore County Saturday night.

Thomas Alvin Monson, 40, of West Union, Iowa, suffered life-threatening injuries when he drove off the roadway on Minnesota Highway 44, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The state patrol reports Monson was heading east on Highway 44 in Newburg Township near mile marker 36 when he rolled the car he was driving shortly before 7:30 p.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report shows.

Monson was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Mabel Fire and Ambulance, and Gundersen Air Medical assisted the State Patrol with this crash.