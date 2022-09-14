Iowa man suffers head injury after falling 40 feet from a quarry wall Tuesday near Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 28-year-old man from Fredericksburg, Iowa, likely suffered fractured skull after falling 40 feet from a quarry Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy responded around 10:59 a.m. to the 1100 block of County Road 24 Southwest in Salem Township and found the man at the base of a 40 foot rock wall. The man had a large cut on the back of his head, his left eye was swollen shut, a left leg appeared broken, teeth were knocked out and the shape of his forehead indicated he may have a fractured skull.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys via ambulance. First responders had initially set up a landing zone for a helicopter to transport the man but it was later determined by medical personnel that it would be quicker to transport by ground.

The man was breathing and moaning but was not responsive to people or stimuli at the scene. He likely hit a large pile of rocks head first.

When deputies went to the hospital to drop off some of the man's property, he was in surgery and no update on his condition was available.

His name has not been released.

