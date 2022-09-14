SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Iowa man suffers head injury after falling 40 feet from a quarry wall Tuesday near Rochester

A 28-year-old Iowa man fell 40 feet while operating a drill at a Salem Township quarry. The man was undergoing surgery for multiple injuries, including a likely head injury.

Ambulance stock photo
Ambulance
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 14, 2022 09:11 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 28-year-old man from Fredericksburg, Iowa, likely suffered fractured skull after falling 40 feet from a quarry Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller:

An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy responded around 10:59 a.m. to the 1100 block of County Road 24 Southwest in Salem Township and found the man at the base of a 40 foot rock wall. The man had a large cut on the back of his head, his left eye was swollen shut, a left leg appeared broken, teeth were knocked out and the shape of his forehead indicated he may have a fractured skull.

Also Read
030921.N.RPB.catalytic-2449.jpg
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office receives new kits for catalytic converter theft prevention program
People can request a free kit to be installed by going to the Olmsted County Government Center at 101 Fourth St. SE in Rochester during business hours. Kits can be picked up at the second floor of the sheriff's office civil warrants window.
September 14, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - THEFT.png
Local
$6k worth of steel pipes stolen from construction site over the weekend in Rochester
The theft happened between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12.
September 14, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys via ambulance. First responders had initially set up a landing zone for a helicopter to transport the man but it was later determined by medical personnel that it would be quicker to transport by ground.

The man was breathing and moaning but was not responsive to people or stimuli at the scene. He likely hit a large pile of rocks head first.

ADVERTISEMENT

When deputies went to the hospital to drop off some of the man's property, he was in surgery and no update on his condition was available.

His name has not been released.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEBYRON
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 14, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
days inn fire
Local
Southwest Rochester hotel fire caused by cooktop burner
The fire at the Days Inn Hotel was extinguished by sprinklers Wednesday morning.
September 14, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Proposal seeks to set minimum size for Rochester police force
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 14, 2022 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Epilepsy Awareness
Local
Rochester parent speaks about the benefit of Seizure Smart Schools legislation
In 2021, Minnesota lawmakers approved the Seizure Smart Schools legislation. It went into effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
September 14, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer