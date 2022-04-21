Iowa man suffers life-threatening injuries in Houston County crash

HOUSTON COUNTY — An Iowa man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Tuesday evening on Highway 26.

Jacob R. Lewis, 38, of New Albin, Iowa, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu north on Highway 26 at 5:54 p.m. near Jefferson Township with the vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Lewis was taken to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. The state patrol report states alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, New Albin Fire Department and Gunderson Ambulance responded to the crash.