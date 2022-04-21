SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Iowa man suffers life-threatening injuries in Houston County crash

The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 26 near Jefferson Township when it lost control and rolled into a ditch.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
April 20, 2022 07:39 PM
Share

HOUSTON COUNTY — An Iowa man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Tuesday evening on Highway 26.

Jacob R. Lewis, 38, of New Albin, Iowa, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu north on Highway 26 at 5:54 p.m. near Jefferson Township with the vehicle lost control and rolled into a ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Lewis was taken to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. The state patrol report states alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, New Albin Fire Department and Gunderson Ambulance responded to the crash.

Also Read
SEMAC logo.png
Arts and Entertainment
SEMAC awards $244,820 in grants to Southeastern Minnesota organizations
Thirty-seven grants were awarded by the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council to organizations throughout the region.
April 20, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
021821.N.RPB.LEUKAM_DANIELLE.2405_1.jpg
Local
‘Education is power’: Advocates, community agencies help raise awareness for sexual assault
April is sexual assault awareness month, and, in the eyes of advocates, educating the community is the only way to combat sexual violence.
April 20, 2022 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
April 20, 2022 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYCALEDONIA
What to read next
Court
Local
Rochester faces lawsuit over hotel and restaurant damages following broken skyway sprinkler pipe
Doubletree and Pescara reportedly saw at least $48,000 in damages in 2020 incident.
April 20, 2022 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
080420.N.RPB.ROB.GREGORY.09365.jpg
Local
Rochester Motor Cars owner donating $10,000 award to Ronald McDonald House
Robert Gregory, owner of Rochester Motor Cars, was named one of six "Salute to Dealers" award winners for his charitable work in the community. Gregory plans to donate the $10,000 award to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House.
April 20, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Untitled design - 2022-04-20T171544.118.png
Local
Olmsted County students honored for overcoming personal challenges
Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission members names six students as recipients of 2022 Outstanding Youth Awards.
April 20, 2022 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Balows 01.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Sunday with the Balows: How Thai Pop's owners spend their day off
Thai Pop owners Annie and Ryan Balow make the most of their one day off a week.
April 20, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed