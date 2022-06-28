SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
News | Local
Iowa woman injured in Highway 42 crash in Wabasha County

The two vehicles collided while traveling in opposite directions on Highway 42 at milepost 8 near Elgin Township.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 28, 2022 03:59 PM
WABASHA COUNTY — An Iowa woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Minnesota Highway 42 near Elgin Township.

Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66, of Osage, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 42 at 11:17 a.m., when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Thompson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was uninjured from the incident.

The Plainview Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and Elgin Fire Department responded to the crash.

Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
