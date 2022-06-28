Iowa woman injured in Highway 42 crash in Wabasha County

WABASHA COUNTY — An Iowa woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Minnesota Highway 42 near Elgin Township.

Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66, of Osage, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 42 at 11:17 a.m., when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Thompson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was uninjured from the incident.

The Plainview Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and Elgin Fire Department responded to the crash.