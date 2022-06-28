Iowa woman injured in Highway 42 crash in Wabasha County
The two vehicles collided while traveling in opposite directions on Highway 42 at milepost 8 near Elgin Township.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WABASHA COUNTY — An Iowa woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Minnesota Highway 42 near Elgin Township.
Members Only
In February, the news broke that Mayo Clinic would not treat patients covered by UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage insurance plan. The two Minnesota health care giants have now “reached an agreement on a new, multi-year network relationship.”
Exclusive
Four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66, of Osage, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 42 at 11:17 a.m., when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Thompson was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was uninjured from the incident.
The Plainview Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and Elgin Fire Department responded to the crash.
The building is total loss, according to the Kasson Police Department, and all three businesses located in it have been misplaced.
COVID-19 vaccines for 6-month-old to 4-year-old children are now becoming available throughout the U.S. Here are a few locations outside of Rochester and Olmsted County where the vaccines can be found.
Cuts in 2020, along with federal aid, has helped city maintain required fund balances amid revenue reductions.
The League of Minnesota Cities launched its new Emerging Leader Award this year and selected Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand as this year's award recipient.