Iowa woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS — An Iowa woman was injured Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52.

A 2016 Buick Envision was northbound on Highway 52 about 1:40 p.m. in Cannon Falls when it went out of control, struck a median cable and came to rest in the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 62-year-old Alice Joyce Palmer, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were described as snowy/icy. Cannon Falls fire and ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.

