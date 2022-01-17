Iowa woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Cannon Falls
The 62-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2022.
CANNON FALLS — An Iowa woman was injured Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52.
A 2016 Buick Envision was northbound on Highway 52 about 1:40 p.m. in Cannon Falls when it went out of control, struck a median cable and came to rest in the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The driver, 62-year-old Alice Joyce Palmer, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Road conditions were described as snowy/icy. Cannon Falls fire and ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.
