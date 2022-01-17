SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Iowa woman injured in single-vehicle crash in Cannon Falls

The 62-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2022.

Cannon Falls map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 17, 2022 09:47 AM
Share

CANNON FALLS — An Iowa woman was injured Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2022, in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 52.

Also Read
Scam graphic
Local
Hotel employee falls for package scam
The hotel is out $338 after an employee took the money from the register believing they were doing so on the owner's instructions.
January 18, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Investigation ongoing into Eyota medical call, at least one dead
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said Tuesday morning that 38-year-old Brandon Mueller was declared dead about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 500 block of Canyon Lane Northwest in Eyota. Two other Eyota men, a 43-year-old and a 38-year-old, were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus in critical condition.
January 18, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights crash report
Local
Bloomington woman hurt in Olmsted County crash
The 24-year-old woman is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
January 18, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

A 2016 Buick Envision was northbound on Highway 52 about 1:40 p.m. in Cannon Falls when it went out of control, struck a median cable and came to rest in the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 62-year-old Alice Joyce Palmer, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were described as snowy/icy. Cannon Falls fire and ambulance assisted the State Patrol in its response.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYCANNON FALLS
What to read next
Jerk King 2
Local
Jerk King's lawsuit against Rochester, DMC returns to local court
Both sides agreed to have federal claims dismissed, but allegations of business interference remain at state level.
January 18, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mayo 2021 financial slide.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic reports revenue growth throughout the pandemic
Mayo Clinic's revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.01 billion, 18.2 percent higher than $3.39 billion the same pre-pandemic quarter in 2019. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.53 billion, reported Mayo Clinic at the annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference last week.
January 18, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
rochester city logo
Local
Rochester program to boost women in construction selected for $1M grant
City's proposal is among 15 worldwide awards by Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Tuesday.
January 18, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 18, 2022 08:27 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link