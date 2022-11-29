SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Iowa woman injured in two-car crash in La Crescent

Roads throughout Southeast Minnesota are wet Tuesday as snow falls throughout the area.

La Crescent map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 29, 2022 12:19 PM
LA CRESCENT — An Iowa woman was injured after a two-car crash in La Crescent at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A 2019 Volkswagen Arteon was traveling eastbound on Third Street and a 2021 Toyota Camry was northbound on U.S. Highway 61 when the cars collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was wet as snow fell throughout Southeast Minnesota Tuesday.

The driver of the Camry, 23-year-old Abby Jean Bauer of Decorah, Iowa, was transported to Gundersen La Crescent with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Arteon, 52-year-old Rhonda Lynn Heun of La Crescent, was uninjured in the crash.

The La Crescent Police Department and La Crescent Fire Department also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYLA CRESCENT-HOKAH
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
