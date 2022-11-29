Iowa woman injured in two-car crash in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT — An Iowa woman was injured after a two-car crash in La Crescent at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

A 2019 Volkswagen Arteon was traveling eastbound on Third Street and a 2021 Toyota Camry was northbound on U.S. Highway 61 when the cars collided, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The road was wet as snow fell throughout Southeast Minnesota Tuesday.

The driver of the Camry, 23-year-old Abby Jean Bauer of Decorah, Iowa, was transported to Gundersen La Crescent with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Arteon, 52-year-old Rhonda Lynn Heun of La Crescent, was uninjured in the crash.

The La Crescent Police Department and La Crescent Fire Department also responded.