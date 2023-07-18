Is $700 million enough to fill Minnesota's broadband gaps?

HARMONY, Minn. — Christopher Skaalen knows the frustration of watching the wheel turn on his screen, wondering if his connection will drop before his computer has downloaded the file he's looking for.

It happened all too often.

"During the pandemic, you had people working from home, kids doing school from home, so everyone was on the internet," said Skaalen, who worked from home half the time in his job as president and CEO of First Southeast Bank in Harmony, Minnesota. "You’re all kind of sharing this pool of internet. There were just more chances of drops."

At the time, the city's internet infrastructure did not support broadband, meaning speeds were well below the state's goal of 100 mbps — megabits per second — for download and 20 mbps upload. Under those speeds, a customer is defined as "underserved" according to the state. For folks getting speeds under 25 mbps down and 3 mbps up, they are defined as "unserved," according to Bree Maki, executive director of the Office of Broadband Development for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Currently, Maki said, there are 291,000 locations in Minnesota that are either unserved or underserved, which is about 12% of homes or businesses. The state would like to fill in those gaps by 2026. An infusion of $67 million in grants allocated during the last legislative session will put a dent in that need. Federal funding totaling $652 million over five years that was allocated to Minnesota will go even further to bringing high-speed internet to all Minnesotans.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobucar called high-speed internet the "infrastructure of the 21st century."

“We should be able to bring high-speed internet to every family in America — regardless of their zip code," Klobuchar said, touting a bipartisan bill she helped advance to bring funding for broadband expansion.

Maki said sub-par internet speeds negatively impact families and businesses. That became even more apparent during the pandemic when people were working from home more and students across Minnesota were in class online. But with the pandemic receding, issues persist. People work from home now more than ever. Farmers in rural areas are trying to use precision agriculture tools that need high-speed internet, and rural Minnesotans are trying to access everything from health care to veterans benefits to Social Security.

Christopher Skaalen. Contributed

Even her own staff, Maki said, works remotely from locations across Minnesota. Having high-speed internet means being able to work while living where you want to live.

Skaalen said he's seen how slow internet has impacted the city where he was born and raised. The former president of the Harmony EDA, Skaalen said he would talk to people who wanted to move to Harmony to take a job, but their spouse, who telecommuted, would not be able to work from home due to the internet, so the family would look for work elsewhere.

"One of the frustrations that people had, they wanted to move to town, a lot of them telecommute with the Mayo Clinic," he said. "But they have to have certain speeds to do that."

The good news, he said, is that high-speed internet has finally arrived in Harmony.

"It’s a huge opportunity for the city to bring in young people and allow them to telecommute from home," Skaalen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In 2018, we did not have any fiber infrastructure," said Jill Huffman, CEO of Harmony Telephone Company, the internet service provider for Harmony and the surrounding area.

In 2019 and 2020, grants from the state helped Harmony Telephone start installing fiber optic cables in its territory. The company has continued to take advantage of cost-share grants from DEED. In 2023, Harmony Telephone received $3.9 million for a pair of projects that, combined with $6.1 million in local match, will bring gigabite speeds to 311 households, businesses and farms north of Fountain and 68 households, businesses and farms in rural portions of Fillmore County north of Preston.

Meanwhile, the company has finished putting fiber in the ground in Harmony this spring and hopes to have all customers converted over to high-speed broadband by the end of the year, Huffman said.

Jill Huffman, CEO of Harmony Telephone Company. Contributed

"We know that access to a robust fiber network changes the opp for econoimic development," Huffman said, adding that the telecommuting option helps people work from home, which can help bring families to town.

Harmony Telephone isn't alone in trying to expand broadband access in its region. Bevcomm, which services parts of Goodhue and Dodge counties in Southeast Minnesota plus territories in central Minnesota and Wisconsin, has been expanding its broadband services.

Bill Eckles, CEO at Bevcomm, said of the company's broadband, 70% are connected with fiber optics, and 30% are DSL or coaxial cable.

"It’s significant," Eckles said. "Without the faster upload speeds and download speeds, you can’t work from home. It isn’t just 'I need it to watch streaming video.' You need it for everyday life."

And it's not just for the online world of today, Eckles said, it's about what's coming in the future like more widespread home security monitoring, smart kitchen appliances that are connected to WiFi, and the expansion of online services such as telehealth. All this will make broadband access a must.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You wouldn’t think about buying a house without electricity, that’s how it should be with broadband too," he said.

