Is it true that John Madden was born and lived in Austin, Minn., for a while?

Is it true that John Madden was born in Austin, Minn. — Curious.

Yes, it is.

John Madden, the National Football League Hall of Fame coach-turned broadcaster who entertained fans with his inventive use of the telestrator and punctuated his analysis with interjections of "Boom!" and "Doink!" and became the inspiration for one of the most successful sports video games of all time, “Madden NFL Football,” got his start in life in Austin, Minn.

Madden was born in Austin, 30 miles southwest of Rochester, and spent his first five years there. Madden lived in a home just east of the fairgrounds in southwest Austin. His father, Earl Madden, was a mechanic who later moved his family to California to work on airplanes.

Madden died Tuesday at age 85.

Mike Flaherty, owner of Flaherty Painting in Austin, was a second cousin to Madden. Madden's mother was sister to Mike Flaherty’s grandfather, Tom Flaherty.

Flaherty said that when he was growing up in Austin, he would sometimes tell classmates that he was related to the legendary Oakland Raiders coach. But they wouldn’t believe him.

But in 1999, while serving as the color analyst on a broadcast of a Minnesota Vikings game at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, Madden referred to his Austin roots when the scene cut to ice fishing.

“Yeah, I got to get back down to my home place and do some ice fishing,” Flaherty recalled Madden saying.

After the game, Madden took his travel bus, the "Madden Cruiser" — he had a phobia about flying — down to Austin. At a gathering at City Hall, Madden was given the key to the city by the mayor and he signed autographs for those gathered.

With a busload of relatives, Madden toured the city with stops at his childhood home, Flaherty’s sister’s house and an aunt’s home.

“We had an aunt (who was sick) and (Madden’s) mom told him to make sure you go see Marge Johnston. And so he says, ‘we’ve got to stop at Marge’s. I’ll never hear the end of it if I don’t stop there,'” Flaherty recalled him saying.

At one point during the bus tour, Madden got on the phone with his mom while surrounded by relatives and holding a baby that Flaherty’s wife had just given birth to.

“He says, ‘Mom, I got a bus full of Flahertys.’"

“He was just a cool guy,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty said the bus on which Madden traveled the country to get to games was a technological marvel that included a studio in back that allowed him to broadcast his radio show.

Madden retired from broadcasting in 2009 when he was 73.

There are no plaques or monuments in Austin to commemorate one of the best-known NFL coaches and broadcasters.

But about a year ago, city officials began talk of building a museum dedicated to Madden. Flaherty was asked to call him to ask him what he thought of the idea. But Madden said he wasn’t interested.

“He just politely declined,” Flaherty said. “Even though he was a (well-known TV personality), he was still kind of quiet and humble.”

