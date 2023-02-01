99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Is Rochester big enough for two Answer Men?

Fitness and community center 125 Live has its own version of Answer Man, and our Answer Man digs into the details of this newcomer to spreading knowledge.

Answer Man logo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
February 01, 2023 03:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Answer Man: Is that you answering questions for 125 Live in its newsletter, or is there a new Answer Man in town? — Seeker of Knowledge.

Dear Seeker,

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I say I should have trademarked my moniker.

It seems the fitness and social facility near the corner Broadway and Elton Hills Drive has its own "Answer Man" giving 125 Live-specific responses to burning questions. In an email tagged with the subject line "125 LIVE January In Review Video," there were items such as the aforementioned video, an article titled "The Importance of Community for Mental Health," a link to a helpful discussion on visual enhancement features on Android smartphones, and a list of questions to and answers from the 125 Live Answer Man.

Also Read
Deandre Amaud Harrington
Local
South St. Paul man given time served for fleeing police near Pine Island with children in his vehicle
The man fled law enforcement during a 2021 traffic stop in Pine Island. He pleaded guilty to endangering a child and was sentenced to 365 days in jail, which will run concurrently
February 01, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County logo
Local
Free assistance with wills headed back to Rochester library
Volunteer attorneys will offer eligible older residents help with wills and related documents in March.
February 01, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Zoning change requested to replace former Rochester bakery with apartment complex
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 01, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

So, who is this Johnny Come Lately to the Q&A class? Well, Cheryl Thode, community manager and marketing at 125 Live, said their Answer Man came about to fill a need to answer questions that come up repeatedly from 125 Live members.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People come up with the same questions over and over and over, so we thought, why don't we put some of those common questions in print," Thode said.

The leadership team at 125 Live selects the questions and provides the answers, then — starting with the January newsletter — puts it all together and lets members know what's what.

Thode said while she isn't sure, yours truly might have been the inspiration behind the name of their Q&A session. She also suggested that if the respective Answer Men received questions meant for the other, the two share those questions for the benefit of the public. After all, Answer Man — old and new — is all about informing the masses.

And inform those masses is what the new Answer Man has done. (Welcome to the club, my informative friend.)

In his inaugural issue, the 125 Live Answer Man dealt with burning questions such as why there's no towel service at 125 Live (would need a full-time staffer to deal with the laundry), why there are pool classes outside 125 Live and why members are charged for those classes (a lot of discussion about access to the warm-water pool at the Rec Center is part of the answer), and why people can't enter through the lower level anymore (again, staffing is the main culprit).

As for whether or not there will be an Answer Man rumble between the Post Bulletin's "OG" Answer Man and this new 125 Live upstart, rest assured this will not come to fisticuffs nor a dance fight a la "West Side Story." The Answer Man at 125 Live is taking care of his own patch of turf, and your old faithful Answer Man has the rest of the city to worry about. There's plenty of room in Rochester for the two of us.

Often imitated, never duplicated. Send questions to the magnificent Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MANROCHESTER
Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
Vaccine
Health
Olmsted County Public Health encourages COVID boosters to fight rate increases
Southeast Minnesota remains an area of low community transmission of COVID-19, but rates more than doubled in some counties last week, according to CDC data.
February 01, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Nate Maggie Grey Duck 02.jpg
Business
Grey Duck Theater closes, new owners poised to take over space
Grey Duck owner Andy Smith, unable to recover financially from COVID, steps aside for Treedome couple Maggie Panetta and Nathaniel Nelson.
February 01, 2023 09:40 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20230131_104417.jpg
Business
Economist tells Rochester business leaders that the chance of recession is low
Economist Bernard Baumohl told a crowd of more than 300 Rochester area business leaders that he estimates the possibility of a U.S. recession in 2023 at 25%.
February 01, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 29-February 4, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 01, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports