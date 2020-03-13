A recommendation to deny Rochester Public Schools’ request to annex 80 acres into southwest Rochester came without comment from school officials Wednesday.
“I honestly can’t make an informed decision without hearing from the school,” Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission member Ian Lochridge said. “I just feel I’m not getting a complete story.”
While Lochridge opted against voting on the request, four commissioners supported recommending denial even as a couple cited a desire to hear from school officials.
“I definitely feel we are hearing one side of the story, which is all factual -- obviously the facts are in front of us -- but I feel like there are certain parts that are missing and could have been filled if the school was here making their case,” commission member Asif Hossain said before joining others in the 4-1 vote to recommend denial of the request.
The school district wants the city to annex 80 acres into southwest Rochester to make way for a new middle school, which is proposed as part of the construction funded by the recent voter-approved $180.9 million referendum.
The district has a $2.9 million purchase agreement for 150 acres of land on property commonly known as Hart Farms, along 40th Street Southwest, west of 18th Avenue.
Wednesday’s commission decision followed a report by city staff, but didn’t require a public hearing. The lack of a public hearing meant school district representatives, as applicants for the annexation, were not allowed to participate.
The district will have its chance to state its case for annexation when the Rochester City Council holds a public hearing on April 6, and John Carlson, the district’s executive director of finance, said school officials plan to speak at that meeting.
Carlson said the district disagrees with issues raised Wednesday, among them is whether the annexation meets city plans for future growth.
The requested 80 acres sits in an area identified for potential development in the next 20 years, but Rochester Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser said it’s outside established sewer service.
“It would take it out of sequence of other investment the city has made in areas intended to be developed sooner,” she said of the cost to extend the sewer utilities to the property.
The area also sits on a location cited in the recently adopted Sanitary Sewer Master Plan as the most expensive for expansion.
Matt Crawford, the city’s Public Works project development manager, said serving the proposed school site would cost approximately $3 million, but another $30 million in improvements could be required to ensure the system addition doesn’t cause problems for neighbors.
To pay for the added sewer infrastructure, the city would likely seek to open other land in the area for development.
“The school district would force our hand,” he said.
Carlson said Thursday the district and its consultants have offered options, which would allow the city to avoid significant sewer expansion.
He said the middle school could tie into existing residential sewer service east of the property without adding a new trunk line.
Crawford said the option was discussed, but concerns remain about capacity on the existing line and whether it would limit growth in areas already within city boundaries.
It wasn't our favorite connection point," he said.
Carlson said the district indicated a willingness to make adjustments to use, if required.
“The district has offered other options to reduce impact, including providing onsite storage and release during off-peak hours at night,” he added.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Tyler Despins cast the sole vote against the recommendation to deny the annexation request, stating the property appears to meet school district needs.
“That’s what the school district is there for -- to tell us where they need schools,” he said.
Steinhauser said city staff believes other locations would be a better fit for the overall community.
“We’re continuing to have conversations on other options for the school district,” she said.
Among options is a proposed donation of up to 40 acres from Mark Kramer, an Iowa-based developer who has tackled various Rochester projects. Kramer owns approximately 500 acres north of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest, between 50th and 60th avenues.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Krystal Gillespie said such options show the district has better alternatives than the proposed southwest annexation.
“At this point, there’s other proposed areas where the cost is less,” she said.
Carlson said many options discussed with the city fail to meet the district’s needs based on being land-locked by U.S. 63 or being located in a flood plain. Other sites are not for sale or are not in residential areas.
Additionally, he said many of sites proposed by the city, including the Kramer property, are in the northwest, which would be locations contrary to the district’s Facilities Task Force recommendation.