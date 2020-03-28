As Minnesota enters its second week in lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, a debate is brewing about whether the long-term damage being done to the economy may be worse than the cure.
They argue that we are killing the patient in attempt to snuff out the disease, that we are destroying the village in order to save it.
"You can't live by fear," said Bill Kuisle, a former GOP state legislator and Stewartville area farmer who has been waging nearly daily Facebook battles on the issue. "This is going to go through the community, and you just can't shut the community down."
Kuisle argues that Minnesota isn't like New York City, Chicago and other metropolitan areas where virus breakouts have occurred and infected people in the thousands and tens of thousands. With fewer than 400 cases statewide, Minnesota has a fraction of the cases.
Yet, Minnesota has adopted the same blunt tools such as shelter-in-place that the hardest-hit states have implemented. And when people begin to grasp the economic toll these suppression efforts are inflicting, political pressure will build to relax them, Kuisle said.
Balancing act
Kuisle, who served in the Minnesota Legislature from 1996 to 2004 and was vice chairman of the Republican Party of Olmsted County, said the the state should be more surgical and nuanced in its approach to the coronavirus, given the known level of infection.
Isolate and treat the infected. Protect and focus services on the vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with underlying health issues. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing.
In his online spats, Kuisle has been accused of putting money over human lives, that he's about the almighty dollar. He said those criticisms are too simplistic. Every public policy decision involves a trade-off. That balancing act explains why drivers are allowed to drive at 65 mph instead of 5 mph, even though the higher speed limit will involve more traffic fatalities.
This week, the U.S. reported that more than 3 million people filed for unemployment benefits. And some economists are predicting that the national economy could contract by 20 percent to 30 percent.
"You do realize that people are hurting out there," Kuisle said. "That we're seeing businesses completely ruined through no fault of their own and a government bailout may never fully recover those businesses."
Florida, for example, has 2,484 confirmed cases of coronavirus, more than seven times Minnesota's 344 cases. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted calls to declare a statewide lockdown or close non-essential business. He has closed Florida restaurants, schools and other gathering places. But he has given local governments more flexibility, and major cities like Miami and Orlando are imposing more restrictive measures like those in effect in New York and California.
'Seeing some results'
Yet, others point to the rarity of the moment and potential danger of loosening those controls.
"We've never seen anything like this," said state Rep. Gene Pelowski, a Winona Democrat, who supports Walz's actions.
Pelowski said the nearest historical U.S. precedent is the 1918 flu pandemic, which ravaged cities because the "responses were too little, too late."
He also noted the huge influx of financial assistance that both the federal and state governments are bringing to bear to help businesses, corporations and workers to weather the storm.
"Do I worry about businesses? Yeah," Pelowski said. "I worry about the businesses, but I also worry more about the people and where this thing can head. I would hope these measures are prudent. They're not for the long term. And we're seeing some results."
Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County public health services, said the measures put in place by Walz are allowing the state to get ahead of the virus. New York City and Italy are both paying the price for their tardy responses with a shortage of ventilators and other medical supplies as hospitals are overwhelmed.
Briggs said Walz's actions are allowing the state to expand hospital and bed capacity. At the same time, by flattening the curve and slowing down the rate of infection, "we maintain the ability to provide supportive care to the most severely ill cases."
"That's really what's behind the stay-at-home order," Briggs said.
'Rinse and repeat'?
But critics question how long such an approach can be maintained, especially if the virus flares up again once mitigation and containment efforts are lifted, as some predict it will.
Critics of the lockdown mode say their position is bolstered by prominent figures in the infectious disease community. In a recent editorial in the PB, Michael Osterholm and Mark Olshaker say COVID-19 will follow one of two trajectories: Either a vaccine will be developed to prevent it or it will burn itself out as humans develop a form of herd immunity against it.
But an indefinite period of "rinse and repeat" lockdown cycles isn't sustainable, they argue.
"Consider the effect of shutting down offices, schools, transportation systems, restaurants, hotels, stores, theaters, concert halls, sporting event and other venues indefinitely and leaving all of their workers unemployed and on the public dole," they write. "The likely result would be not just a depression but a complete economic breakdown."
GOP Rep. Greg Davids of Preston is sympathetic to the dilemma the governor faces. But he doesn't think all the decisions made by him are grounded in science. He closed the schools down, even though the data isn't clear on the efficacy of such an action.
"He said we don't need to panic. We need to do this based on science," Davids said. "And two days later, he shut the schools down, probably the safest place there is."
Davids also believes a long-term lockdown will not be tenable, because a floundering economy will undermine the public health system needed to combat infectious diseases.
"We're tough people. We'll get through this," Davids said. "But we can't go so far overboard."