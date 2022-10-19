Is there anything Mayo Clinic can't do?

Dear Med City oracle,

I was reading about KTTC TV’s legendary photojournalist Chuck Sibley being named to the Upper Midwest Emmys Gold Circle society. I love Chuck. He is the best and really deserves being noticed for his 50 years of work.

While reading about Chuck, I noticed that Mayo Clinic also won an Emmy. I didn't expect my hospital to win an Emmy. What’s the story about Mayo and winning Emmys?

— Confused about news

Dearest Confused,

ADVERTISEMENT

Medicine, research, education … and news? Is there anything that Mayo Clinic can’t do?

First, I wholeheartedly agree that Chuck Sibley is great. He is one of my favorite Minnesota journalists.

On the topic of Mayo Clinic and its trophy case, you are correct that Mayo Clinic won a 2022 Midwest Emmy for a video story called “A Father’s Gift to His Son,” about a Wisconsin man donating a kidney to his young son. The piece was produced by DeeDee Stiepan and written by Jason Howland.

The story was posted online on the Mayo Clinic News Network. Mayo describes the network as “an online platform which delivers credible, easy-to-understand medical and research multimedia content to journalists and consumers all over the world, every day.”

J.J. Murphy of the Midwest Emmys explained that all stories with regional interest in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and western Wisconsin posted on a video media platform are eligible to submit to the Emmys.

“Basically, if you produce video content for the general public in our region to watch on TV, Internet or mobile devices, you may be eligible,” wrote Murphy.

The Midwest Emmys has two major categories — News and Programming. Programming, which is the category that Mayo competed in 2022, is open to “video content outside the realm of news: hospitals, companies, PR firms, non-profits, commercial ad agencies, independent producers, etc.”

However, Mayo Clinic has also won Midwest Emmys in the news categories in the past. Most of those trophies have Vivian Williams' name on them. Williams, a former Rochester TV news anchor and current Post Bulletin employee, won four Emmys during her time at Mayo Clinic. She won one for Ongoing Feature Series for “Medical Edge from Mayo Clinic” in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Edge was a regular series that many area news stations would air during their newscasts. Mayo Clinic shared the 2003 award with WDAY-TV in Fargo, which broadcast the series. WDAY-TV is owned by Fargo's Forum Communications, which purchased the Post Bulletin in 2019.

Mayo Clinic/WDAY tied with KARE-TV’s "Trippin' With Perk" series in 2003, so each took home a trophy.

While Mayo Clinic has won a number of Midwest Emmys in the past two decades, the 2022 award was the final one, according to Murphy.

“Due to its national and International reach, Mayo will be eligible to submit into the National Emmy Awards (the Programming category, not News) next year. National is adding health content. They did not have it in year’s past, that’s why Mayo could submit regionally," he wrote.

So will Mayo Clinic’s video stories compete in the national Emmys next year?

Mayo Clinic declined to answer that when my researcher asked. I guess we’ll just have to stay tuned to find out.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .