'It shows they care': Rochester dads and daughters enhance their cheerleading skills

ROCHESTER — Gracyn Brion was soaring and flying on Saturday afternoon.

She trained like she does four times a week at her “second home” at the Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer gym in Rochester. But this time it was also a workout for her dad, Jeff Brion, who learned how to support his daughter–literally–in cheerleading stunts and trust falls.

“I get to go to the competitions but we don’t really get to sit in the gym and watch them practice a whole lot,” Jeff said. “It’s nice being more of a hands on and seeing exactly what some of the stunts are.”

As flyers during the first Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic, the athletes modeled lifts and positions with grins on their faces. Dads completed the challenges, too, while learning to appreciate the skills involved in cheerleading, as gym co-owner Dave DeBolt said.

“Girls that are 30 years younger than me make it look a lot easier than what I’m experiencing here, by far,” Jeff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-owners Annie and Dave DeBolt hoped bringing in more family involvement would create understanding about cheerleading and increase connections between dads and daughters. And, of course, having “fun quality time,” as Gracyn noted.

After a few years of playing soccer and then both soccer and cheerleading, Gracyn started cheerleading full-time at 7 years old. At 13 years old, she enjoys traveling to competitions and having fun with her teammates on Team Carbon. The team is headed to the All Star Worlds Championship in May.

Maleah Edge watches as Corey Edge and Nathan Schmitz lift Brooklyn Schmitz while learning a cheerleading stunt during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“I like to do my tumbling, my round off hand tucks and then I like to do stunting with my other teammates,” Gracyn said.

“I’ve always said she’s genetically designed for cheer,” Jeff described. “She’s athletic. She’s got balance. She’s charismatic. She smiles a lot. She’s friendly. This sport fits her to a tee, I think. She’s made for it.”

Dave said the amount of athleticism involved in cheerleading can be surprising to parents. He also stressed the importance of safety by talking through the stunts and reminding fathers to protect their princesses.

“Little girls when they get involved in cheerleading they always want to stunt with bigger kids and sometimes they want to try and teach their parents how to do stuff. So teaching dad how to stunt with his little girl is just kind of a fun thing,” Annie said. “Even my husband has tried getting our daughter to do some stunting.”

Teegan Steinmetz, center, models a cheerleading stunt for the group during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

With their daughter Waverly involved in dance, Dave encouraged dads to come to competitions and support their daughters.

“He’s a dance dad now and he loves when he goes to the competitions and there’s other dads there supporting the daughters. He really likes to see the dads,” Annie said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, with cheerleading being a primarily female sport there’s a lot of moms around but seeing the dads around and wanting to be involved too is really fun. And I think daughters enjoy having their dads around too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It can be very lonely for dads at cheer competitions,” Dave shared with the group.

Through busy practice days during the week and competitions on the weekends, Dave hopes to see more dads at the cheerleading competitions and continue building the teams camaraderie.

“It means a lot,” Gracyn said about her parents’ support, “because it shows they care and it just helps me through a lot like at competitions I see my mom and dad.”

Gracyn Brion trains with her dad Jeff Brion during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Madison Fleming prepares to come down from a cheerleading stunt with Jarod Davis, Chad Andrist and Michael Davis during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

A group of athletes practice cheerleading stunts during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

As first time cheerleaders, Kylie Zett aims to fly with the support of Austin Zett and Jason Halverson during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester. Kylie also does gymnastics. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin