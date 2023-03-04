99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

'It shows they care': Rochester dads and daughters enhance their cheerleading skills

“Sometimes, unfortunately, with cheerleading being a primarily female sport there’s a lot of moms around but seeing the dads around and wanting to be involved too is really fun," said Annie DeBolt.

Minnesota Xtreme Gracyn.JPG
Gracyn Brion, center, prepares to be lifted by Summer Browning, Jeff Brion and Ace Browning in a cheerleading stunt during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 04, 2023 04:23 PM

ROCHESTER — Gracyn Brion was soaring and flying on Saturday afternoon.

She trained like she does four times a week at her “second home” at the Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer gym in Rochester. But this time it was also a workout for her dad, Jeff Brion, who learned how to support his daughter–literally–in cheerleading stunts and trust falls.

“I get to go to the competitions but we don’t really get to sit in the gym and watch them practice a whole lot,” Jeff said. “It’s nice being more of a hands on and seeing exactly what some of the stunts are.”

Also Read
4db4b2ff4b0bce3095cea6769d759b8f.jpg
Local
Jewish holiday Purim to be celebrated by Chabad on Monday
The costume-themed event celebrates a decree ending the extermination of Jewish people throughout the Persian empire.
March 04, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa teacher Susan Peterson uses music for life lessons
Peterson is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for December. Nominate your favorite teacher with the attached form in the story.
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Altura woman injured in Friday night crash on Highway 14
The driver had non-life threatening injuries.
March 04, 2023 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

As flyers during the first Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic, the athletes modeled lifts and positions with grins on their faces. Dads completed the challenges, too, while learning to appreciate the skills involved in cheerleading, as gym co-owner Dave DeBolt said.

“Girls that are 30 years younger than me make it look a lot easier than what I’m experiencing here, by far,” Jeff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-owners Annie and Dave DeBolt hoped bringing in more family involvement would create understanding about cheerleading and increase connections between dads and daughters. And, of course, having “fun quality time,” as Gracyn noted.

After a few years of playing soccer and then both soccer and cheerleading, Gracyn started cheerleading full-time at 7 years old. At 13 years old, she enjoys traveling to competitions and having fun with her teammates on Team Carbon. The team is headed to the All Star Worlds Championship in May.

Minnesota Xtreme Stunt.JPG
Maleah Edge watches as Corey Edge and Nathan Schmitz lift Brooklyn Schmitz while learning a cheerleading stunt during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“I like to do my tumbling, my round off hand tucks and then I like to do stunting with my other teammates,” Gracyn said.

“I’ve always said she’s genetically designed for cheer,” Jeff described. “She’s athletic. She’s got balance. She’s charismatic. She smiles a lot. She’s friendly. This sport fits her to a tee, I think. She’s made for it.”

Dave said the amount of athleticism involved in cheerleading can be surprising to parents. He also stressed the importance of safety by talking through the stunts and reminding fathers to protect their princesses.

“Little girls when they get involved in cheerleading they always want to stunt with bigger kids and sometimes they want to try and teach their parents how to do stuff. So teaching dad how to stunt with his little girl is just kind of a fun thing,” Annie said. “Even my husband has tried getting our daughter to do some stunting.”

Minnesota Xtreme Teegan.JPG
Teegan Steinmetz, center, models a cheerleading stunt for the group during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

With their daughter Waverly involved in dance, Dave encouraged dads to come to competitions and support their daughters.

“He’s a dance dad now and he loves when he goes to the competitions and there’s other dads there supporting the daughters. He really likes to see the dads,” Annie said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, with cheerleading being a primarily female sport there’s a lot of moms around but seeing the dads around and wanting to be involved too is really fun. And I think daughters enjoy having their dads around too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It can be very lonely for dads at cheer competitions,” Dave shared with the group.

Through busy practice days during the week and competitions on the weekends, Dave hopes to see more dads at the cheerleading competitions and continue building the teams camaraderie.

“It means a lot,” Gracyn said about her parents’ support, “because it shows they care and it just helps me through a lot like at competitions I see my mom and dad.”

Minnesota Xtreme Gracyn Stunt.JPG
Gracyn Brion trains with her dad Jeff Brion during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Xtreme Madison.JPG
Madison Fleming prepares to come down from a cheerleading stunt with Jarod Davis, Chad Andrist and Michael Davis during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Xtreme Stunt Group.JPG
A group of athletes practice cheerleading stunts during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Xtreme Kylie.JPG
As first time cheerleaders, Kylie Zett aims to fly with the support of Austin Zett and Jason Halverson during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester. Kylie also does gymnastics.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Minnesota Xtreme Cheer.JPG
A group celebrates with Summer Browning, center, as she completes a cheerleading stunt during the Daddy and Daughter Stunt Clinic at Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Rochester.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
IMG_9760 (2).JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Preston poet sees first book as sweet victory over hard times
March 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Marilyn Schiller
Exclusive
Health
Rochester reacts: Medical costs have risen faster than any other cost area
March 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Elegbede Wedding
Exclusive
Local
A wedding worth the wait: Rochester couple's Nigerian nuptials honor their lives
March 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
State wrestling
Prep
State wrestling: 10 area individuals to wrestle for a state title Saturday night
March 04, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
AD5D55B4-6FE9-44B9-893E-7197C7E6B3EB.jpeg
Prep
Hayfield girls ride strong second half to roll past injury depleted Lanesboro
March 04, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
McKenna Hendrickson
Prep
GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother
March 04, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Mayo's Sheehan advances to semifinals; K-M sends three as part of solid day for area in Class AA
March 03, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten