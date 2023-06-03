'It wasn't safe anymore': Southeast Minnesota nurses share why they left the bedside

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Jane Kampa Potter had hoped to retire from her job as a bedside nurse at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys at the age of 65 or 66. She spent much of her career at Mayo, starting there as a licensed practical nurse and, over time, continuing her education to become a registered nurse, earning her bachelor's and master's degrees. Beginning in 2005, she also taught clinicals for nursing students.

"It's better to have somebody who's actually nursing teaching new students what's going on," Potter said.

But in the final few years of her 44-year career, Potter said she felt that she wasn't able to take care of her "really critical" patients safely with the current nurse staffing level in her unit.

"We were told two or three max," Potter said of her patient load. "We were up to four or five. That's undoable."

The elevated patient load, and experiencing verbal and physical violence from patients led Potter to retire early in November 2022, when she was 63.

"It wasn't safe anymore," she said. "I kept thinking, 'Something's gonna go down. I'm not losing my license at the end of my career because I can't get to all of my people and do the right thing by them all.'"

Potter is one of thousands of Minnesota nurses who have left the beside since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Roughly 2,400 of the 22,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association left beside nursing in 2022, according to MNA's 2023 "Why We Left" report .

Those departing nurses' top concerns? Stress, burnout, short staffing and management issues.

"I got to the point where I was thinking 'Why did I even become a nurse?'" said Courtney Seipel, who left her bedside nursing job at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing in early 2023. "Because I don't feel fulfilled anymore. I don't feel like I'm doing good."

Nurses' struggles were brought to the forefront during the Minnesota Legislature's 2023 session with the Keeping Nurses at the Beside Act. In its original form, the bill would have required hospitals to form nursing staffing committees that would decide how many nurses were needed per shift on each unit.

Following significant pushback from Mayo Clinic and the Minnesota Hospital Association, lawmakers ultimately passed a stripped-down version of the bill , advancing a student loan forgiveness program and measures to address workplace violence but dropping the staffing committee requirement.

Nevertheless, many Southeast Minnesota nurses have left bedside roles, opting to retire early or pursue other positions in the field.

Bedside barriers

For some nurses, the decision to leave bedside nursing came during the height of the COVID pandemic. In 2020, Rebecca Hansen was a bedside nurse in a cardiac progressive care unit at Saint Marys. She said ever-changing safety protocols resulted in frustration "all the way around."

"Staff was angry, patients were angry, visitors were angry," Hansen said. "People who couldn't come to the hospital were angry because they couldn't come in and visit. And it just made for a very uncomfortable workplace."

Rebecca Hansen worked as a nurse for 37 years before retiring at 64. Hansen said she had planned to retire at 65 or 66, but the pandemic made her rethink her plan. "It just took the pleasure out of it," she said, adding that during the pandemic she wasn't able to interact with patients in the same way she always had. Hansen is pictured Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Grand Meadow. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Staffing had been a problem before the pandemic, Hansen said, and contributed to the difficulties she faced during the pandemic.

"When I started, I might have eight patients on a night shift," said Hansen, who worked at Mayo Clinic for her entire 37-year career. "Which sounds like a lot now — I mean, it'd be just outrageous now. But they were much easier to take care of. Now the patients (are) sicker, and they seem like they need more attention. Nurses actually are responsible for spending more time with them and caring for them, and there just aren't enough hours in the day."

Hansen made the decision to retire early in 2020.

"If you can't keep people at the bedside to take care of these patients, they're going to go somewhere else," Hansen said.

At the Red Wing hospital, Seipel said she did not see any nurses leave her medical-surgical department during COVID. The turnover didn't begin until after the worst of the pandemic had passed — she estimates that about half of the nurses in that department have left since 2021.

"What's concerning is a lot of the nurses who have left were nurses who have been there for over 10 years that I didn't see ever leaving my department who also left due to burnout," Seipel said.

Seipel had worked as a registered nurse at the Red Wing hospital for nine years before she made the call to leave. With her and her coworkers dealing with patient overload and rotating shift schedules, Seipel said she advocated for better working conditions for months as her hospital's MNA union chair.

"I offered any suggestions I could think of, you know, offering day shifts, having the charge nurse not have a patient assignment so that we have an extra staff (member) available for it someone calls in sick," Seipel said. "It felt like we just never had any wiggle room."

Part of the problem, Seipel said, was the system that hospital management uses to determine how many nurses are needed to work each shift. The staffing system relies on charting — documenting the medical care that patients are receiving — to assess the department's nursing needs, but Seipel said her shifts were often so busy that she didn't have time to chart until after her shift ended.

Courtney Seipel Contributed / Courtney Seipel

"When the nurse doesn't have time to chart, then it looks like, in the computer, that the patients aren't that difficult," Seipel said. "And then that would reflect the staffing on the next shift and make it look like, 'Oh, we only need four nurses tonight,' despite the fact that you probably actually need six or seven."

Another concern was violence against health care workers, which was one of the reasons why Potter left the bedside.

"I was tired of getting hit, kicked, bit, called everything under the sun, things thrown across the room at you, people trying to strangle you with your stethoscope," Potter said.

When she started nursing, Seipel said she would have a difficult shift every once in a while, with a couple better shifts in between those tough days. But with the staffing issues that persisted through and after the pandemic, those difficult shifts became the status quo.

"It was almost, I would say, 90% of the time it was a difficult shift or a short-staffed shift or a shift where I didn't feel like I provided the best care that I could because I didn't have enough hands," she said.

Stepping away, moving forward

While Hansen and Potter opted to retire early, Seipel is still working as a nurse, though her current role is much different than her previous job as a bedside nurse. She's now a remote triage nurse for HealthPartners' 24/7 CareLine, helping answer patients' questions about their concerns and symptoms and making recommendations for seeking medical care.

"It's 100% from home," Seipel said. "Sometimes it's a new mom who just doesn't know how much Tylenol she can give her 6-month-old. Sometimes it's somebody experiencing suicidal thoughts and needs to talk to somebody. Sometimes it's someone with chest pain. It is such a variety."

In this role, Seipel said she loves that she can focus on one patient at a time for however long they need, and that there is no pressure to hit a certain quota of calls per hour.

"It is about quality, not quantity," she said, "and that's all that I have ever wanted as a nurse."

But, someday, Seipel wants to return to bedside nursing — she said bedside nursing was her calling, a role she wouldn't have left if staffing levels had remained at their pre-COVID proportions.

"I can say with absolute certainty I would go back," Seipel said.

To recruit more nurses like herself back to the bedside, Seipel said the current staffing system needs to be addressed. Having a charge nurse on hand who doesn't have patients assigned to them would let them help other nurses with their tasks.

"I just always thought it would be so nice to have one person that is there to help put out fires and to help when a nurse has an exceptionally difficult assignment and they're behind on three of their four med passes," Seipel said. "You wouldn't believe what a difference it makes to just have an extra set of hands when you're drowning."

For Potter, ensuring nurses' safety on the job is important for helping them stay at the bedside. Adequate staffing is a factor in that.

"I think staffing ratios are huge, and that proposal ... that nurses be more a part of that is key," Potter said. "Because nurses know what they're capable of. You don't go into it because you're gonna sit on your butt, especially not at the bedside. But you should also be working in a safe environment."

These changes could make bedside nursing more appealing as a career choice, Hansen said. She believes there's already an issue of viewing bedside nursing as just a stepping stone toward other nursing jobs with better schedules and better pay.

"I think we need to promote a culture of bedside nursing," Hansen said, "and there needs to be respect for it."