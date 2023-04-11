'It's a blessing': Pine Island first-grade teacher goes 'above and beyond' for her class

PINE ISLAND — In Kate Holcomb's first-grade class, learning and moving go hand in hand. Sometimes that means taking a break from academics. Other times it means integrating learning and moving together.

Either way, the students in her class are rarely sitting still for very long.

"I think it helps greatly," she said. "If you get your exercise in, you're going to work better, you're going to focus better. Then they're able to come back and regroup and be engaged in learning."

Holcomb has been a first-grade teacher for 24 years, the last nine of which have been at Pine Island Elementary. For the first 15, she taught for Rochester Public Schools.

On Thursday, April 6, her class was getting a little antsy after working on math problems. So, they divided the room into stations. At one, the students had to hop from one colorful pad to another. At another station, students had to leave their feet on the ground and push themselves up and down from the surface of a low-lying table. At yet another, they had to throw workout balls on the ground as hard as they could.

They were doing it all to upbeat music, creating a vibe in the classroom reminiscent of an aerobics class.

"My number one role as a teacher is building relationships with students and making sure each student is loved," she said. "The more I know my students, the more they're going to buy into everything I'm teaching. And they're going to be engaged in their learning."

Kate Holcomb, a teacher at Pine Island Elementary School, works with first-graders Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Pine Island.

Later on Thursday, the class began reviewing a lesson on dipthongs — which are combinations of vowels. On the class' smart board, Holcomb started projecting a word at a time: "coin," "moist," "oil," flipping from one to the next.

The students lined up, ready to run. Those in front had to read the word on the smart board and then run around the tables to the back of the line, creating a tornado of movement around the periphery of the room.

Occasionally, the movement would halter when Holcomb would stop a student to clarify how to read one of the words.

"Noise!" one student shouted before starting to run.

"Ooop ..." Holcomb said, stopping the student mid-step. "Finish it."

"Nois-y" the student responded after glancing back at the board.

Ashly Matzek, the parent of a student in Holcomb's class, described the teacher personally investing her time and resources into her students.

"Kate not only cares about the children's education, but she also cares for the entire child — mentally, physically and emotionally," Matzek said. "Kate goes above and beyond on a daily basis."

Her classroom has a group of tables of varying heights. One is a picnic table. Another is low to the ground with "wobble cushions," allowing the kids to move around a bit even while doing academics at a table.

Regardless of what her class is up to, Holcomb said she tells her students that first grade is the best. That's why she's never left.

"It's a blessing," Holcomb said about teaching. "It's a blessing to spend my days with the students. They're my kids. This is my home away from home."

