EYOTA — The price at the pump at the Kwik Trip in Eyota Saturday was $1.34 a gallon.
Bill McCann said he had no idea how long it had been since he'd paid so little for gas. But he knew how he felt about it.
"It's awesome," McCann said, filling up his pickup and a Bobcat he was hauling that would be used to scoop Sunday's snow. "When you got to fill up about five trucks weekly, it adds up. I think it's fantastic, I gotta believe everyone thinks this is great."
With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people at home and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the price of gasoline has continued to drop as supply outpaces demand across the county and here in southeast Minnesota.
According to GasBuddy, an online and app-based service that lets you know the price of gas at thousands of stations across the U.S., Canada and Australia, the lowest prices Saturday were found in Red Wing, where a gallon of gas could be found for 89 cents. Lake City, which was boasting 78-cent gas earlier this week, remained under a dollar at 92 cents.
But even those folks simply paying less than $1.50 were thrilled.
"My husband got in the truck the other day, and he could fill it up for $17," said Nancy Diedrich, who was filling up her car in St. Charles where the price of gas was $1.47 at the Kwik Trip.
Referring to those prices in Lake City and Red Wing, Diedrich added, "That's where it should be."
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, gas around 89 cents was last the national average in 1987. That was the year a cartoon short called "The Simpsons" debuted on the "Tracey Ullman Show" and people were glued to the TV for the Iran-Contra hearings.
As for $1.34 or $1.47, those prices were common during the six-month run-up to the first Gulf War that started in early 2003. In September 2002, America watched as Kelly Clarkson won a new reality show called "American Idol."
In Kasson, where the price for 10 percent ethanol was $1.39 at Casey's, Pamela Hayden said the price being so low was not what surprised her most.
"Not that it's this low, but it seems funny it's lower in other places," Hayden said. "You'd think it'd be the same everywhere."
Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, said the low prices in Red Wing and Lake City are likely the result of a price war.
"They might have had a 60-cent margin compared to other places," De Haan said. "When stations have a wide latitude, the owners become more aggressive."
De Haan said prices this low were actually seen for a couple of weeks in early 2016 when gas got down to $1.39. However, it immediately went up another 60 cents in a few weeks.
Because of the lack of demand for gas, De Haan said refineries have begun to cut back production.
"At the first of the year, zero people would have anticipated these stay-at-home orders," De Haan said. "When people shut down so quickly, you see an overhang in supply."