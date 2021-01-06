It's hybrid learning model for Rochester's elementary students

Elementary students in Rochester will return to a hybrid-learning model starting Jan. 19.

But the Rochester School Board decision on Tuesday stopped short of guaranteeing those students would return to an in-person learning model later on, as its COVID-19 advisory committee recommended.

The decision followed three hours of discussion and was approved with a 5-2 vote, with board members Karen MacLaughlin and Julie Workman dissenting.

Workman emphasized the need for consistency.

"What happens if we go back to hybrid and then a week later everything hits the fan?" Workman asked. "I think part of the problem is it's a constant yo-yo. I would feel more comfortable with continuing with the distance learning model that we're on now."

The board's decision followed an announcement by Gov. Tim Walz allowing school districts to return elementary students to either hybrid or in-person learning beginning Jan. 18.

Prior to Tuesday's meeting, the district's COVID-19 Advisory Committee released a recommendation that would have returned all elementary students to in-person learning by March 1. The board's discussion and decision was a little more conservative, as it does not guarantee that students will return to in-person learning.

"I'm not comfortable with all the question marks right now," board member Melissa Amundsen said.

Like Workman, Amundsen is concerned about opening schools just to have to close them down shortly thereafter if there were to be a spike in cases of COVID-19.

The resolution the board approved says that elementary students will return to hybrid learning with a "rolling start."

As explained by Superintendent Michael Muñoz, students in Pre-K through second grade will return to hybrid learning starting Jan. 19, while all the remaining grades continue in distance learning. Students in third through fifth grades will return to hybrid learning Feb. 1.

The board will review the COVID-19 numbers and the learning model at its Feb. 2 meeting.

The school board green-lighted school sports teams to begin practicing.

"I think there's consensus that we can try it, but there also may be a situation where we have to shut a team down because of COVID," Muñoz said.

Olmsted County Public Health Director Graham Briggs gave a presentation about the pandemic in the area. According to Briggs, education professionals should be in the second group of people to get vaccinations. He said that group could start receiving vaccinations as early as February.

So far, about 4% of Olmsted County's population has received an initial dose of a vaccine. That's higher than the statewide percentage of 1.4%. Briggs said that's due to the high number of front line workers in Olmsted County.

The public was eagerly watching the board's decision about whether to return students to the classroom. Because of the pandemic, board meetings are streamed live on YouTube. Even after 10 p.m., there were more than 460 people watching the stream. By early morning Wednesday, the meeting had been viewed nearly 3,000 times.