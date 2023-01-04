'It’s like a 35-year head start': Efforts continue to address ongoing Olmsted County homeownership disparity

ROCHESTER — Khadija Ali’s family wants to own a home one day, but the path remains uncertain.

The family of six started working under contract to purchase their southwest Rochester rental house in 2015, but things changed in 2020.

“The pandemic hit, and we fell behind, really, really far behind,” Ali said, as the family dipped into savings when her husband’s ability to work was reduced.

Khadija Ali smiles at her children while making a cup of tea at her home Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Rochester. Ali, a co-founder of Pamoja Women, was among 10 community residents that took part in a Coalition for Rochester Area Housing discussion of homeownership barriers that have fueled a local and statewide gap between white homeowners and others in the community. Ali and her family currently rent their home, but are seeking to purchase a house in Rochester in the future. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Her husband is self-employed, delivering pharmaceuticals to area pharmacies. His business has bounced back, but they are working to strengthen the family’s ability to purchase a home.

“We are looking at sometime in 2024 for us to purchase a home,” Ali said, adding that she’ll likely need her own income to make it happen.

As a co-founder of Pamoja Women, a nonprofit helping East African women and girls, the Winona State University graduate with a degree in public health isn’t earning a salary, even as she helps others who are considering home purchases.

Ali's family and her peers are not alone in struggling with the idea of purchasing their first homes.

For generations, white families have seen higher rates homeownership than those categorized as Black, Indigenous or people of color, commonly known as BIPOC.

The result is that white homebuyers often have learned from experiences of their parents and grandparents. Their families also are more likely to have homes — or home equity — that can support the home buying process.

To help address barriers to BIPOC homeownership, Ali recently joined nine other area residents enlisted by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing to gather insights from multiple sources. They discussed local challenges and sought to define potential approaches to overcome barriers.

Community codesigners gathered by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing meet at the Rochester Area Foundation offices to discuss the dispartity between the rate of homeownership among white households and the lower rate among BIPOC households. Contributed

For Ali, it pointed to rising home costs, a lack of cultural awareness in the system and limited access to various programs in place to overcome barriers.

The discussions amid the participants, known as community co-designers, also indicated that solutions are needed at the government as well as the personal level.

“It was very clear from what we learned from the co-designers that this cannot be done in isolation,” JoMarie Morris, the coalition’s executive director, said of the group.

Generating disparities

The problem isn’t isolated to Rochester and the surrounding areas.

In Minnesota, 77.5% of white households own a home, compared to 51.5% of BIPOC households. The divide widens when Black residents are divided out, since only 24% of Black households own the place where they live.

Minnesota's gap in homeownership — 26 percentage points between white households and BIPOC households — is the fifth highest in the nation.

For Black households, the gap in Olmsted County has seen some improvement in recent years but remains slightly higher than the statewide divide.

While 75% of white households in the county own their homes, 20% of Black households own their home.

The gap has roots dating back decades.

The New Deal’s National Housing Act in the wake of the Great Depression sought to help more Americans build homes and create generational investments for families, but program details left people of color out of the mix.

Loans that could help people build and purchase homes were restricted to specific areas, and the presence of a single Black family in a neighborhood could mean the federal support wasn’t available . As a result, the policies limited housing assistance to white buyers for decades.

Similar disparities were seen following World War II, when federal loans to veterans helped build even more houses, but continued redlining — the federal practice of outlining neighborhoods where loans wouldn’t be granted — left Black neighborhoods out of the picture.

Additionally, property covenants were frequently created in emerging neighborhoods that barred non-white residents, in part to ensure the area remained eligible for loans and other support.

It wasn’t until the late 1960s, when housing discrimination practices started to end, that Black families could access the same federal loans as their white counterparts.

“It’s like a 35-year head start, where African-Americans could be discriminated against,” said Deon Oden, a mortgage loan officer of Coulee Bank, who participated in the Housing Coalition’s discussion of BIPOC homeownership

Deon Oden, a mortgage loan officer of Coulee Bank, speaks with a fellow codesigner during a meeting of community members engaged in discussion of barriers related to homeownership for members of the BIPOC community. The discussion was initiated by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, which includes Olmsted County, the city of Rochester, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Area Foundation, with contributions by the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. Contributed

Addressing the gap

The homeownership gap is being targeted by a variety of local and statewide initiatives, with some efforts recently emerging and others slowly chipping away at the issue for years.

Julie Gugin, president Minnesota Homeownership Center, said the fact that the statewide gap remains among the highest in the nation shows more must be done.

“What we have been doing for decades in the realm of homeownership and equitable access to homeownership isn’t moving the dial,” she said.

The St. Paul nonprofit worked with Minnesota Realtors, lenders and other housing advocates to propose new legislation last year to provide a higher level of down-payment assistance to first-generation homebuyers, a population that is dominated by BIPOC residents.

It didn't pass, but efforts are expected to be renewed this year.

The goal is to provide added down-payment assistance fund to first-generation homebuyers to counter rising home prices, while also removing barriers found in existing programs that limit access to many BIPOC homebuyers

If the proposed effort can help 5,000 BIPOC Minnesotans purchase their own homes as proposed, it would move Minnesota from having the fifth largest homeownership disparity to 11th.

“It’s a start, but it’s certainly not a cure-all,” said Bill Gray, stakeholder relations director of the Minnesota Homeownership Center.

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said she sees support for some type of legislation to address the need but isn’t sure what form it will take.

“I think getting the amount right is an important test, because the more you provide, the fewer households you help, but you want to provide the right amount to really help people get in,” she said.

Many advocates agree the current down-payment assistance works in some cases, but lacks the power to provide enough help in the current market.

“Down-payment assistance doesn’t affect the affordability aspect,” Oden said, pointing to rising home prices.

Minnesota’s current down-payment assistance is capped at $17,000 per home. Like many similar programs, it provides upfront funds with repayment after the house is resold or the mortgage is fully paid.

Joseph Eslait, a Realtor with Rochester’s Casa Real Estate, and Khadija Ali, a co-founder of Pamoja Women, discuss the local homeownership gap between the rate of white ownership and BiPOC ownership during a meeting coordinated by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing. Contributed

Joseph Eslait, a Realtor with Rochester’s Casa Real Estate, said the amount can easily be overshadowed by other expenses.

“The market was so competitive, that most of that was going to pay for closing costs,” said the real estate agent who was part of the housing coalition’s BIPOC community group.

Mohamed Nur, a Rochester Realtor with Bridge Realty, agreed, saying increasing prices put many homes out of reach for first-generation homebuyers.

“One of the biggest hurdles is the high interest rates,” said the Realtor whose clients are largely BIPOC.

However, down payments are only one challenge in the process.

Credit gap

Yenai Collazo, a Three Rivers Community Action homeownership adviser, said many people seeking help with buying their first home haven’t established the needed credit rating.

An immigrant from Venezuela, Collazo said she knows from experience that it can be a challenge, since she and her husband hadn’t thought about the issue when they arrived in Rochester in 2017.

“I never had a savings account back in my country,” she said.

Wafa Elkhalifa, who helped moderate the Housing Coalition discussions, said disparities in banking and credit mirrors the homeownership gap.

A 2021 survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., commonly known as the FDIC, found 78.8% of white households have traditional lines of credit, compared to 49.9% of Black households. The differences exist in all income brackets.

Additionally, the survey reported 2.1% of white households don’t have bank accounts, compared to 11.3% of Black households and 9.3% of Hispanic households.

Elkhalifa said many reasons exist for the disparities, from a lack of understanding the effective use of credit to past negative experiences with banks.

“People might choose not to go to a bank, because there is no trust,” she said.

For families that were able to buy homes in the past, the credit issue became more complicated during the Great Recession, when many new homeowners found their houses were suddenly worth less than what they owed the bank.

The result was a growing number of foreclosures, especially in BIPOC communities.

“Black people lost almost all of — up to 85% of — the gains they made through predatory lending,” Oden said, pointing out the foreclosures ruined former homeowners for a decade.

It means they are once again found without home equity to pass to future generations.

While federal action was taken to address some concerns, Oden said it was too late for many families, whose credit ratings were tarnished for a decade or more.

Raising awareness

Karen Martinez, who participated in the Housing Coalition discussions, said the lack of knowledge about what it takes to buy a home can also leave a potential homeowner in the dark.

Karen Martinez takes notes during a meeting of community codesigners engaged in discussion of barriers related to homeownership for members of the BIPOC community. The discussion was initiated by the Coalition for Rochester Area Housing, which includes Olmsted County, the city of Rochester, Mayo Clinic and Rochester Area Foundation, with contributions by the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. Contributed

A first-generation Mexican-American's parents own two homes, one in Texas and another in Mexico, but she never thought about asking how they did it until she started working with others to study local ownership disparities.

She said her former salary as a Spanish-immersion education support professional with Rochester Public Schools wasn’t enough to consider homeownership.

Even working up to three jobs at a time left her struggling to make ends meet for her and her daughter. She now works as a field office assistant for Education Minnesota and plans to consider starting a house search in the next six months.

The coalition work, she said, opened her eyes to the various paths and supports available, but she also said many are hidden in the community.

“There are a lot of things available in Rochester, but sometimes the question is who has the information,” she said.

Amel Flissi, who purchased her northeast Rochester home in 2018 , said access to programs through Three Rivers Community Action and the county have been crucial to her and her husband's efforts to provide a home for their two sons.

“It was a good thing, so I didn’t have to move around with my kids looking for rentals, and I don’t have to worry about rent payments that are going high,” she said.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the knowledge gap related to programs and their accessibility must be addressed locally.

Most recently, the county adopted a goal of addressing race and racism as a public health issue, which included a recommendation that the county find new ways to increase and support BIPOC homeownership, and Dunn said county staff are waiting for the Housing Coalition’s report to help define potential next steps to address the issue.

Ali said she sees education that extends beyond simply how to buy a home as a key factor. She said future homeowners must be told what to expect in the transition from renting to owning, and such messages need to be shared in ways that acknowledge cultural differences.

Amel Flissi works sets up a playroom for her children in the Northeast Rochester home she purchased in 2018. Post Bulletin file photo

“People don’t know where to go,” she said, noting some potential homeowners might get guidance from friends, but the information passed on could end up leaving out critical information deemed too personal to share.

“That personal stuff they are hiding might be the things someone needs to hear,” she said, pointing to a need for safe spaces to discuss potential challenges.

Multiple approaches

While the need for added education for potential homeowners is routinely cited as a way to address the gap, many housing advocates say it’s only part of the answer.

“We have to hit it on all fronts,” said Ho, the state’s housing commissioner.

She said education must be joined with adequate down-payment assistance, increased awareness and efforts to create affordable homes.

She said the state has made some headway, reaching a goal of having at least 40% of mortgages through the state’s first time homebuyer program go to households of color, but the state-supported mortgages only account for 6% of lending statewide.

“The lending activity that we are doing is really leading the field,” she said of reaching the state’s 2023 goal in 2022.

When it comes to building homes, she said the challenge increases.

“We don’t have enough homes, and we don’t have enough homes that are going on the market, even at $300,000, let alone $250,000,” she said, pointing to a need for state and local efforts to support construction and reduce developer costs.

However, all the potential efforts to address the issue don’t fall into the hands of local and state governments.

“There are people who can buy, but they just haven’t found the person to help them,” Eslait said, pointing to a need for more diversity and awareness of cultural issues among Realtors and lenders.

“It’s not just about giving people information, but tailoring that information from someone from the same culture or speaks the same language or looks like them,” he added.

He said the homebuying process can be confusing for people who speak English as their first language and understand the nuances of credit, so the bar is raised for people without similar experiences.

Oden agreed, pointing out that lenders need to cater their efforts to people based on backgrounds and needs. A homebuyer well-versed in finances and investment potential needs to be approached differently than someone simply looking for an affordable family home.

“You meet people where they are at,” he said.