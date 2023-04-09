I've been thinking about train derailments, all the livelong day

Dear Answer Man: From East Palestine, Ohio, to right in our neck of the Northwoods in Raymond, Minnesota, train derailments are in the news and on people's minds. I say this as someone who watches a bunch of locomotives dragging railcars full of who knows what through Rochester and surrounding cities. What happens if one of these trains leaves the tracks? What's on those cars? And who responds to the mess? — I've been thinking on the railroad.

Dear Conductor,

Seeing those trains jump their tracks is certainly a cause for concern. Are these just isolated incidents or is there something wrong with our rail system? Well, that's a question even above Answer Man's pay grade.

Still, if you're worried about — apologies to Ozzy Osbourne — a "Crazy Train" going off the rails, rest assured that the Rochester Fire Department can handle any such catastrophe that might come our way.

Brett Knapp, RFD captain and deputy emergency management director for the city of Rochester, said every firefighter in the city is trained to deal with a derailment and manage any materials leaks from railcars.

"Our hazardous materials team is out of Station 4 (1875 41st St. NW)," Knapp said. "They train on that throughout the year and help coordinate quarterly training across the department."

That Station 4 team is one of 11 such teams across the state, Knapp said. Part of what they do is train on how to make assessments of materials and the situation when they are the first-arriving crew at a rail disaster, then work to integrate into the hazardous materials team.

Those duties include everything from identifying the chemicals involved in a rail spill, determining how those substances might move through the air, water or soil — something called "plume modeling" — and working to contain those materials.

"Life safety is a priority," Knapp said, adding that, as a fire department the crews are also concerned about preventing and/or containing/extinguishing any fires at a rail crash. "Then they move into incident stabilization, which includes fire suppression and hazardous materials containment of a rail car."

The HazMat truck at Station 4 includes tools and kits designed to seal a rail car that might be leaking hazardous materials.

Next, notification is sent out to other agencies such as Homeland Security and agencies within Minnesota's state government such as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The railroad itself would also be called to respond.

The RFD is hoping to conduct some on-site exercises within the next year or so, Knapp said.

In the meantime, the crew at Station 4 works with Canadian Pacific railroad to know how many trains are coming through Rochester in a given period and know what is carried on those railcars.

Knapp said the exact numbers and materials being moved are classified from the public. "We know it, but we can't share it."

As for rail incidents in Rochester, Knapp said the safety record in and around the city is good so far with no significant crashes or material leaks as far as he can recall. So, here's hoping those locomotives just chuga-chug chugs on by without derailing our city's stellar record.

