News | Local

January cold keeps Rochester Police, The Landing MN busy

In the first 23 days of January, The Landing MN's day center has had 239 people come through its doors at the city-owned Silver Lake Station seeking services. Of those 239 people, 197 self-identified as homeless, according to Dan Fifield, founder of The Landing MN.

01 Police in the Cold
A Rochester Police Department vehicle is parked along First Avenue Southwest during a call in the downtown Rochester area on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 28, 2022 03:30 PM
ROCHESTER — A colder-than-average January has kept those who work with unsheltered individuals busy making sure everyone stays safe.

In the first 23 days of January, The Landing MN's day center had 239 people come through its doors at the city-owned Silver Lake Station seeking services. Of those 239 people, 197 self-identified as homeless, according to Dan Fifield, founder of The Landing MN.

In all of 2021, the day center had 900 people coming through for a total of almost 22,000 visits.

"I don't think we’re seeing a decrease in numbers by any stretch of the imagination of people stating being homeless," Fifield said.

Despite the cold temperatures, Fifield said people are faring fairly well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This population is pretty hardy, they are used to being outside, used to fighting against the elements," he said. "We keep them as well clothed as we can with warm socks and warm boots. Besides coming in on their walk from the overnight shelter to down here, they get pretty cold, I have not heard a large amount of unusual complainants."

Fifield also said The Landing and its volunteers haven't seen any major frostbite cases among those they serve. While the day center is well stocked on socks and winter coats, Fifield said they are need of water resistant winter gloves in size XL as well as hand and foot warmers. Those interested in making a donation should contact The Landing via email at info@landingmn.org.

On Friday, meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny said that while January has been colder than normal, it hasn't broken any records. Temperatures are nearly 6 degrees below average for the month, according to Zapotocny, who works at the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis.

The weather roller coaster the state has been riding will continue into next week with cold days followed by a warm up before dropping down again.

For law enforcement who are out patrolling the city, between Jan. 17 and Jan. 26, Rochester police handled approximately 54 calls for service in regards to in individuals experiencing homelessness, according to Capt. Jeff Stilwell.

In 38 of those calls, officers assisted or offered to connect individuals with resources. While most declined any direct support from officers, two people who live in their vehicles were assisted in getting gas.

In 16 incidents, officers transported or arranged transport to shelter with about half of them going to a shelter or a private residence where they could stay. Four people went to the hospital and two went to the Crisis Receiving Unit. The other three were taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for criminal activity that wasn't directly related to being without shelter, Stilwell said in an email.

"RPD has continued to engage those experiencing homelessness through our Homeless Outreach Strategy," Stilwell wrote. "These included monitoring beds available at our local shelters and patrolling public spaces on foot on a nightly basis to find individuals needing shelter for the night. We continue to give rides to the shelters at night or the Landing and Salvation Army during the day to help connect individuals with community resources."

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTTHE LANDING MN
